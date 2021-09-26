Government coalition maintains majority in Icelandic elections

A day before the elections in Germany, people also voted in Iceland. Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir has to accept losses – but a majority for his coalition is forming.

Reykjavik (AP) – Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir’s party has to accept defeats in the Icelandic parliamentary elections, but his ruling coalition retains a majority.

Jakobsdóttir’s left-green movement is only the third strongest force on the island in the North Atlantic, as preliminary figures showed, which radio station RÚV released on Sunday morning after the count. of all votes.

The smaller of its two coalition partners, the Liberal Peasant Progress Party, can make big gains. The most powerful force remains the third party in the coalition, the conservative independence party of the Minister of Finance and former head of government Bjarni Benediktsson.

Iceland, with around 360,000 inhabitants, has been ruled by Jakobsdóttir for four years. In 2017, she formed an unusual left-right coalition with the Independence Party and the Progress Party. These three parties now have a stable majority of 37 of the 63 seats in parliament expected. It is not known if the three parties want to continue to govern together. Ahead of Saturday’s election, however, their party leaders said it would be their first option to talk about deeper intergovernmental cooperation.