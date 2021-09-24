Government pays for convenient Covid-19 tests

The government has just made a decision on Covid-19 comfort testing. From now on, these tests will pay off. This is Circular No. 0850-2021 / MS / DC / SGM / DNSP / SP, dated Friday September 10th, 2021 regarding the methods of performing PCR tests for COVID-19 in healthcare facilities, in the convention center and on the VIP site, as the Minister of Health announced the news.

If you want to do a practical PCR test, you have to spend some money now. The government has taken steps to make COVID-19 comfort testing available in public and private health facilities, the Palais des Congrès and VIP sites. And in the Palais des Congrès and health facilities, you have to pay 25,000 FCFA for a convenient PCR test. The price is not the same on the VIP sites. It’s 50,000 CFA francs.

Minister Benjamin Hounkpatin reminds in his circular that the PCR test for COVID-19 has been integrated into the routine operation of healthcare facilities since May 1, 2021. 19 ”. The Minister therefore calls on the health directorates, the heads of public and private health institutions, to ensure compliance with the provisions of the circular. Note that vaccination against COVID-19 remains free throughout the national territory.

