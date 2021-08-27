Government reviews 3G rules for trains and domestic flights | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – To contain the corona pandemic, the federal government is considering whether, in the future, only those who have been vaccinated, tested and recovered will be allowed to use long-distance trains and domestic flights.

“We have a very large increase in the number of cases and that is why it is right to examine what can help curb this increase in the number of cases and, if possible, stop it,” the door said on Friday. – government speech Steffen Seibert. in Berlin. Previously, “Bild” had reported on plans by the federal government to grant access to long-distance trains and domestic flights only to people who have been vaccinated, convalesced or tested. The railroad declined to comment on the plans.

Seibert spoke of the sharp rise in the number of corona cases, especially in the young age group who cannot yet be vaccinated. “This means that everyone who can be vaccinated has a responsibility to those who cannot be vaccinated,” Seibert said. Close testing provides additional protection, which is why the federal government is now also considering the introduction of the so-called 3G rule – access only for people who have been vaccinated, convalescing and tested.

According to the information, the Federal Ministry of Transport is currently carrying out the examination. Seibert cited France as a model for such an approach, where the obligation to provide evidence already applies to long-distance transport.

In Germany, the 3G rule has so far only applied to international flights and certain areas of public life – such as dining indoors.

Above all, a possible extension to long-distance trains raises questions of control. Kristian Loroch, a member of the board of directors of the Union of Railways and Transport (EVG), warned on Friday that measures to combat pandemics must also be “applicable and achievable”.

The introduction of 3G regulations in long-distance traffic should not come at the expense of employees, Loroch warned. The railroad wants to reduce the number of personnel on the trains, “which will already result in an increased burden on the employees.” In addition, the number of attacks on employees has “massively” increased, Loroch said. “3G control would make this situation worse and therefore unsustainable for us.”

The EVG had already stressed when introducing the mask obligation in trains that compliance with the rules was difficult to control.