GPU as a Service Market 2021 : Future Growth Prospect, Industry Share And Growing Demand Analysis Till 2027

The global GPU as a Service market size is projected to reach US$ 6666.8 million by 2027, from US$ 1008.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 30.4% during 2021-2027.

Top Leading Companies of Global GPU as a Service Market are – NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft, Google, S3, AWS, IBM, Penguin computing, Peer1 Hosting, Nimbix, ScaleMatrix, Intel, Autodesk, Others, and others.

25 September 2018: IBM Expands GPU Offerings for Virtual Servers with NVIDIA Tesla V100

The NVIDIA Tesla V100 gives IBM customers more choice for their virtual server environment

Adding to its already powerful portfolio of NVIDIA graphic processing units (GPUs) for virtual servers, IBM is excited to announce the general availability of NVIDIA Tesla V100 Tensor Core GPUs in IBM Cloud’s virtual server environment. Customers can now choose between NVIDIA Tesla P100 and Tesla V100 Tensor Core to match GPU processing capabilities to the specific needs of their cloud workloads.

Powered by the revolutionary NVIDIA Volta architecture, the Tesla V100 will satisfy the most stringent demands of today’s next-generation AI, analytics, deep learning, and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. The Tesla V100 accomplishes this by delivering 112 teraFLOPS of deep-learning performance to accelerate compute-intensive workloads. It delivers over 40% performance improvements for HPC and over 4X deep-learning performance improvements over the previous-generation NVIDIA Pascal architecture-based Tesla P100.

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) is a specialized electronic circuit designed to rapidly manipulate and alter memory to accelerate the creation of images in a frame buffer intended for output to a display device. GPU as a service industry helps in delivering enhanced images, including optical effects, seamless motion, and intricate shapes at a faster pace.

GPU as a service is now fast developing due to increase in number of applications and use cases on hardware, that includes deep learning, speech recognition, natural language processing, data mining, and real-time information. Moreover, these applications would benefit from scaling to multi-GPU servers and then to GPU server clusters with network interconnects.

On The Basis of Types: –

Software

Services

On The Basis of Application: –

Gaming

Design and Manufacturing

Automotive

Real-estate

Healthcare

Others

The regions are further sub-divided into:

-North America: US, Mexico, Canada

-Europe: Russia, Ukraine, France, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy, United Kingdom, Greece, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Luxembourg

– Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore

– South America: Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile

– Middle East and Africa: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa

Following are major Table of Content of GPU as a Service Market:

–Overview of GPU as a Service Market

–Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

–Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

–Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

–Market Driving Factor Analysis

–Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

–Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

–Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis

–Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

–Marketing Status Analysis

–Market Report Conclusion

–Research Methodology and Reference

