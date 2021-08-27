Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Market by 2027 Manufacturers, Driving Factors, Trends, Opportunities, Technical Progress

Graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) may be a systemic disorder and a standard complication after allogeneic hematopoietic somatic cell transplant. The condition are often subclassified into acute classic GVHD, persistent, recurrent, or late-onset acute GVHD, classic chronic GVHD, and overlap syndrome.

Market Dynamics

High adoption of hematopoietic somatic cell transplantation and increasing prevalence of certain cancers of the blood or bone marrow, like myeloma or leukemia is predicted to propel growth of the graft versus host disease (GvHD) market. as an example , consistent with Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 176,200 people within the US are expected to be diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma in 2019. Moreover, around 30,000 patients undergo allogeneic hematopoietic somatic cell transplant annually within the us , with approximately 20% to 85% developing aGvHD that affects the skin, gut, or liver.

Increasing number of clinical trials for graft versus host disease is predicted to supply lucrative growth opportunities for players within the graft versus host disease (GvHD) market. as an example , in January 2021, a two-stage, phase 2 clinical test by Sherif S. Farag, Indiana University School of drugs , reported that patients undergoing matched allogeneic stem-cell transplantation had a coffee incidence of graft-versus-host disease with the addition of the diabetes drug sitagliptin (Januvia) to plain prophylaxis. Moreover, launch of novel therapeutic platforms is additionally expected to assist in growth of the market. as an example , in September 2020, Avalon GloboCare Corp., a clinical-stage developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, launched its new allogeneic mesenchymal stromal cell therapeutic platform a possible therapy for COVID-19 and for bone marrow transplant related complications of acute graft versus host disease.

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating within the graft versus host disease (GvHD) market include, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Neovii Biotech GmbH, Merck & Co., Equillium, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Soligenix, Inc., and Mesoblast Ltd.

Major players operating within the graft versus host disease (GvHD) market are focused on R&D to expand their product portfolio. as an example , in December 2020, Mesoblast Limited presented biomarker evidence linking remestemcel-L’s immunomodulatory activity to survival outcomes in children with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease, at the 62nd annual meeting American Society of Hematology. Similarly, in November 2020, Equillium, Inc. announced positive interim data from the third cohort of the Phase 1b open label, dose escalation study of itolizumab within the first-line treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease.

