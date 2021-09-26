Great victory of the “yes” | San Marino decides to legalize abortion

(Rome) Forty-three years after neighboring Italy, the small Republic of San Marino approved the legalization of abortion by a very large majority in a referendum on Sunday, a historic turning point for this small state with a strong Catholic tradition.

Posted on Sep 26, 2021 at 2:57 pm Updated at 4:38 pm

Brigitte HAGEMANN Agence France-Presse

This tiny mountainous enclave on central Italian territory was one of the last states in Europe – alongside Malta, Andorra and the Vatican – to completely forbid voluntary termination of pregnancy (abortion) even in the event of rape, incest, fetal disease or danger to children.

In this referendum, organized on the initiative of the Union of San Marino Women (UDS), 77.28% of voters said “yes” to the possibility of giving women the freedom to choose up to twelve weeks of pregnancy, depending on the time Final results.

After this period, termination of pregnancy would only be permitted if the mother’s life was at risk or if abnormalities or malformations in the fetus were found to be “a serious risk to the physical or mental health of the woman”.

San Marino is following the example of Ireland, which legalized abortion in 2018. Another stronghold of the opposition to the legalization of abortion, Gibraltar, eased its legislation after a referendum in June.

A total of 35,411 voters were called to vote, a third of them abroad.

“Clear and clear victory”

“It’s a clear and clear victory, we are now waiting for a law that matches the results,” said Vanessa Muratori, a UDS activist.

“We respect democracy, we take note of this result, but abortion really has to be the last option,” responded Antonella Mularoni from the Committee against the Legalization of Abortion and admitted the defeat of her camp.

Currently, abortion is a crime punishable by imprisonment up to three years for the woman and six years for the doctor who performs it. But in fact there has never been a conviction for the San Marino women going to Italy to have an abortion and bypassing the law.

Opposition to the legalization of abortion was strong, starting with that of the ruling Christian Democratic Party (PDCS), which called for a “no” vote to “defend the right to life”.

Split MPs

Opponents of abortion had been comforted in their rejection by Pope Francis, who ten days before the referendum, which he compared to “murder”, again expressed his disgust for abortion.

If the voting instructions of the PDCS, which has just over a third of the MPs in parliament, were clear, this social issue transcends traditional political divisions and many believers advocated free choice.

“In parliament there are MPs from progressive parties who are against abortion and right-wing MPs who are in favor, especially in cases of rape or deformities of the fetus,” said Manuel Ciavatta, the deputy secretary of the PDCS, before the vote.

“I would say that around 50% of the 60 MPs are in favor and 50% against,” he told AFP before assuring that his party “will respect the vote of the electorate”.

The ball now rests with parliament, which has to vote on a law based on the result of the referendum.

The victory of the “yes” means a radical change for San Marino, because the abortion ban dates back to 1865 and was confirmed under the fascist regime (1923 to 1943) and by the 1974 Penal Code.

However, according to the Italian Statistical Institute (Istat), quoted by the Committee against Abortion, the use of women from San Marino for abortions has been rather limited.

Between 2005 and 2019, around twenty of them practiced it in Italy every year and the trend fell significantly in 2018 (12) and 2019 (September).

But for anti-abortionists like Rocco Gugliotta, a 41-year-old shop owner, it is still too much: “Why should only the mother decide? Does the father have no decision-making authority? “.

Conversely, Alfiero Vagnini, a 65-year-old chef, decided to “yes”: “San Marino is lagging behind on many issues, we have to become a more modern country”.