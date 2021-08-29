Greece | Demonstration against compulsory vaccination for nurses

(Athens) Around 7,000 people demonstrated on Sunday in downtown Athens against the mandatory vaccination of health workers against the corona virus, which will come into force on Wednesday.

Posted on Aug 29, 2021 at 3:10 pm

The demonstrators who had gathered in Syntagma Square held Greek flags and waved placards that read, among other things, “We are not against vaccines, but against fascism” and “Long live democracy”.

“It is amazing that I was put on sick leave for refusing to get vaccinated, even though I helped contain the epidemic for months. I worked in very difficult conditions,” said Christos Bakakios, an ambulance driver.

For Lina, a nurse who requested anonymity, “the Greek healthcare system will collapse if all caregivers who refuse to be vaccinated are put on short-time work.”

“The hospitals are already overloaded, that wouldn’t make sense,” she added.

The rally was riddled with incidents on Sunday evening. A group of protesters threw stones and bottles at the police, who responded with tear gas, an AFP videographer said on the spot.

The Greek government has taken steps to encourage as many people as possible to vaccinate amid the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, while 99% of patients who are life sustaining in hospitals are unvaccinated.

Employees in old people’s homes have had to be vaccinated since August 16.

Ten workers in an old people’s home in Volos, in the center of the country, have been suspended for refusing to vaccinate.

More than 5.7 million of the 10.7 million people in Greece are fully vaccinated.

But the spread of the delta variant in the country is worrying.

Greece recorded around 1,500 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday as more than 300 people were on life support in hospitals.

More than 13,600 people have died from COVID-19 in Greece.