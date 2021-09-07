Greece fears an increase in the number of refugees

Athens / Lesbos (dpa) – Moria was hell – and the infamous refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos also collapsed into hell.

It was dead in the night on September 9, 2020, when around 12,000 people had to flee their makeshift homes in a hurry to escape the flames. Six young migrants set it on fire. If the hopelessly overcrowded Moria camp burned down, they calculated, Athens would be forced to bring people to mainland Greece. This calculation worked to some extent. But since then Greece has become a fortress.

The day after the fire, all that remained of Moria were smoldering tree stumps, ashes and charred skeletons of tents and container houses. Sometimes the now homeless residents had to sleep in the surrounding streets for weeks on end – crying children, frightened women, desperate men with little more than their clothes. Many Europeans still clearly remember the images from that time – and yet calm has become calm around the Greek refugee islands.

This is mainly due to the fact that only around 6,000 migrants live in Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Kos and Leros directly opposite the Turkish coast. A year ago, they were over 40,000. The Greek government has since brought most people back to the mainland, and many of them have been granted asylum. After the Moria fire, other EU countries also took in migrants; At that time, Germany attracted more than 2,750 people. On Lesvos itself, around 3,750 migrants are currently living in a temporary camp that the government set up with aid organizations after the fire.

The situation on the Greek islands, which has eased for the first time in years, is also due to the government’s slowdown on migration issues. Since the conservative Nea Dimokratia party with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been in power – for two good years – aid organizations have repeatedly said that Greece will push refugees back to Turkey without hearing them. Athens denies that these are so-called push-backs, which are illegal. “Like any country, we have the right and the duty to protect our borders. We do so in accordance with European regulations and international law, ”Minister of Migration Notis Mitarakis never tires of emphasizing.

In addition, Athens has considerably extended its border protection. A further increase in the number of refugees is to be feared, especially since the crisis in Afghanistan. The government’s worst-case scenario assumes around a million people, Greek media report, citing government circles. “We will not see another 2015,” Mitarakis assures us. At the height of the refugee crisis in the Aegean Sea six years ago, more than 850,000 migrants from Turkey arrived in Greece and therefore in the EU within a year.

The Greeks also have a bad memory of the turnaround of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who surprisingly declared the border with Greece temporarily open to migrants in the spring of 2020. Thousands of people then attempted to cross the border and the river Evros in the north-eastern Greece. Since then, Athens has extended the border fence from 27 kilometers to a total of 37 kilometers and has hired more than 400 additional border guards. Drones are also used, as well as an airship equipped with thermal cameras.

Greece also complains that Turkey does not take back more than 2,000 rejected migrants, as effectively provided for in the Refugee Pact between Ankara and the EU. Turkish presidency spokesman Ibrahim Kalin called the complaint in July a “joke” – given that Turkey has already taken in 3.6 million Syrian refugees. In Turkey too, the climate is currently deteriorating globally: Ankara has already declared on several occasions that it will no longer accept refugees.

It remains to be seen whether this could also apply to the EU-Turkey deal, which the country repeatedly insists on updating. Figures from the United Nations Refugee Agency suggest that Turkey largely respects the pact in terms of border protection: according to this, only around 5,000 migrants had arrived illegally in Greece from Turkey by the end of the month. August.

This does not prevent smugglers from bringing people to Europe for a lot of money – even in more dangerous ways. The Greek Coast Guard recently recovered refugee boats on a direct route between Turkey and Italy with increasing frequency. EU border protection agency Frontex confirmed to the German news agency that this central Mediterranean route has so far been responsible for the majority of illegal border crossings this year.

Another facet of the refugee problem is currently causing additional headaches for European politicians. If people are granted asylum in Greece, they are allowed to travel to other EU countries in accordance with EU regulations. There, they then file more and more new asylum applications. The German authorities alone have reportedly recorded more than 17,000 such cases since July 2020.

Greece emphasizes that people cannot be locked up. Athens also rejects the charge of mistreating refugees so that they want to leave the country. The country has repeatedly called on the EU to do its part and welcome refugees through a quota system – so far without success as states cannot agree on a common line.

The situation in Greece is difficult for everyone, unemployment is 15 percent, Migration Minister Mitarakis said. One month after a refugee is officially recognized, housing and government financial assistance cease to exist. “Then people have to take care of themselves – just like Greek citizens.”