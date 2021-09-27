Greece | One dead and eleven injured in an earthquake in Crete

(Athens) A construction worker who works in a small collapsed church was killed on Monday in the strong earthquake that shook the Greek island of Crete and left 11 injured, according to a new report by the authorities.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 6:03 am

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake, according to the Athens Geodynamic Observatory, 6 according to the American Institute USGS, occurred at 6:17 a.m. GMT (1:17 p.m. EST) 14 miles from Heraklion, the capital of Crete, and specifically affected the agricultural town of Arkolohori.

“So far, one man has died and 11 people have been hospitalized, mostly with broken bones,” an official from the emergency services center (Ekav) press office told AFP.

Initially, media and residents reported only property damage, but two hours after the shock, Spyros Georgiou, head of the civil protection press office, told AFP that there had been “one dead and nine injured”.

The fatal victim and injured are residents of Arkolohori, where extensive damage has been observed, according to Spiros Georgiou. Nine people were slightly injured, he said.

The epicenter of the earthquake with a depth of 10 km was recorded 346 km south of the Greek capital, according to the Athens Observatory.

Pictures from the public broadcaster ERT showed extensive damage, in particular the collapse of old houses in Arkalohori and other surrounding villages near Heraklion.

“It is an earthquake that we did not expect, at the moment there are aftershocks of 4.5,” said seismologist Efthymis Lekkas, president of the Earthquake Protection Organization, quoted by the Greek press ANA.

PHOTO HARRY NAKOS, RELATED PRESS

Greece has significant geological faults and earthquakes are frequent.

The Minister for Disaster Management Christos Stylianides, accompanied by Mr. Lekkas and a team from Services Against Natural Disasters (Emak), is due to visit Crete in the next few hours, according to the ERT channel.

The last fatal earthquake occurred on March 3rd in central Greece, in Elassona, and left one dead, ten injured and great damage.

On October 30, 2020, a magnitude 7 earthquake struck the Aegean Sea between the Greek island of Samos and the Turkish city of Izmir, killing 114 in Turkey and two in Samos.