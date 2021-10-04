Greece | Suspicious ISIS agent arrested in Athens

(Athens) A suspected jihadist suspected of belonging to the Islamic State (IS) group was arrested in Athens on Monday, according to a press release from the Greek police.

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 11:20 am

“The Greek anti-terrorism services have arrested a foreigner in central Athens who is accused of belonging to the terrorist organization IS,” said the brief statement.

According to this text, he will be transferred to the Athens Public Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday.

The alleged jihadist is an Iraqi national, according to the Greek news agency ANA.

Greek authorities arrested the 34-year-old man a few days after it was informed that the suspect was wanted abroad as a member of ISIS. According to the ANA, he has been involved in IS activities since 2014.

After arriving in Greece with his wife and four children in 2018, the alleged jihadist applied for asylum. However, his application was rejected twice by the asylum authorities and he submitted a final complaint to the administrative court, the decision of which, according to the ANA, has not yet been issued.