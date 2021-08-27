Green politicians: Taliban can blackmail the federal government | Free press

Photo of uadmin uadminAugust 27, 2021
0

How should Germany treat the new leaders in Afghanistan? And how to negotiate other refugees? A Green sees the German government on the defensive.

Berlin (dpa) – Any claim on the Taliban will cost the federal government dearly, according to Green Foreign Policy spokesperson Omid Nouripour.

“It can be money, it can also be political demands. The federal government has made itself vulnerable to blackmail by its own inaction, ”Nouripour told the“ Rheinische Post ”and“ General-Anzeiger ”in Bonn. In addition, the Kabul airport will not be “technically more functional” from Wednesday of next week after the expected withdrawal of American troops. How the airport will be operated and by that is currently not predictable, Nouripour said.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Chancellor Angela Merkel (both CDUs) had previously stressed that they would continue to allow vulnerable people in Afghanistan to leave the country. “We are ending the airlift today,” Merkel said at a press conference. “We are working hard to negotiate terms with the Taliban on how further departures will be possible.”

On Thursday, Kramp-Karrenbauer announced that all German soldiers, diplomats and police officers had been evacuated from the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Photo of uadmin uadminAugust 27, 2021
0
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Earthquake in Haiti | Joe Biden is “sad” and offers his support to the country

Earthquake in Haiti | Joe Biden is “sad” and offers his support to the country

August 14, 2021
Photo of Delta variant is progressing dangerously

Delta variant is progressing dangerously

July 29, 2021
Photo of Migrants | Iraq suspends flights with Belarus

Migrants | Iraq suspends flights with Belarus

August 6, 2021
Photo of an anomaly behind some of the more severe forms, according to a study

an anomaly behind some of the more severe forms, according to a study

August 20, 2021
Back to top button