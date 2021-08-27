Green politicians: Taliban can blackmail the federal government | Free press

How should Germany treat the new leaders in Afghanistan? And how to negotiate other refugees? A Green sees the German government on the defensive.

Berlin (dpa) – Any claim on the Taliban will cost the federal government dearly, according to Green Foreign Policy spokesperson Omid Nouripour.

“It can be money, it can also be political demands. The federal government has made itself vulnerable to blackmail by its own inaction, ”Nouripour told the“ Rheinische Post ”. In addition, the Kabul airport will not be “technically more functional” from Wednesday of next week after the expected withdrawal of American troops. How the airport will be operated and by that is currently not predictable, Nouripour said.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Chancellor Angela Merkel (both CDUs) had previously stressed that they would continue to allow vulnerable people in Afghanistan to leave the country. “We are ending the airlift today,” Merkel said at a press conference. “We are working hard to negotiate terms with the Taliban on how further departures will be possible.”

On Thursday, Kramp-Karrenbauer announced that all German soldiers, diplomats and police officers had been evacuated from the Afghan capital, Kabul.

