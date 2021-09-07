Green Roof Market 2021: Growth Factors, Regional And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A green roof is a layer of plants planted in a waterproofing system installed on a flat or sloped roof. It’s an effective solution to reduce extreme heat produced during the daytime in summers. Extensive and intensive are two types of green roofs. The green roof is used in commercial, residential, as well as industrial areas.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing awareness about green roofing systems across several end-users, such as residential and industrial, drives the market’s growth. A rise in residential construction and rapid urbanization in emerging countries are some factors driving the market’s growth. Further, government support to lessen toxic greenhouse gases and reduce global warming is anticipated to create profitable opportunities for the market during the projection period.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00024572/

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Green Roof Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals & Materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the green roof market with detailed market segmentation by type, application. The global green roof market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading green roof market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global green roof market is segmented into type, application. By type, the green roof market is classified into Extensive, Intensive. By application, the green roof market is classified into Residential, Commercial, Industrial.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global green roof market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2028 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The green roof market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the green roof market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the green roof market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the green roof market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from the green roof market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for green roof in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the green roof market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the green roof market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

Axter Limited, Bauder Ltd

Green Roof Blocks

Optigrun International AG

Sempergreen Group

American Hydrotech Inc

Barrett Company

ArchiGreen Roof Ltd

Onduline Group SAS

XeroFlor North America

Buy Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00024572/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com