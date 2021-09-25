Green State Finance Minister takes a critical look at wealth tax |

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 25, 2021
1

The reintroduction of a wealth tax is part of the Greens’ electoral program. Greens politician Bayaz is skeptical about this – and would let himself be talked about in coalition negotiations, for example.

Berlin (dpa) – Baden-Württemberg’s Green Finance Minister Danyal Bayaz criticizes a property tax demanded by his party and is therefore flexible for any coalition negotiations on the subject.

“The wealth tax is in our electoral platform – I see it personally skeptical, however,” he told the “Wirtschaftswoche”. Baden-Württemberg has many owner-managed businesses. “With them, a wealth tax would go to the bottom, I find that difficult.”

According to his presentation, it would be difficult to manage for the tax administration. “If they now had to count vintage cars every year and evaluate Picassos, that would be impossible,” Bayaz said. “Either subject would certainly be up for discussion in the negotiations.”

The most likely coalition option after the Bundestag elections on Sunday is a tripartite coalition with the Greens and the FDP, led by the SPD or the Union. The FDP categorically rejects a wealth tax.

Bayaz, however, recommended reducing the number of exceptions to inheritance tax and, if necessary, extending the payment over several years so that if there is a high commercial heritage, it “does not go to the point and does not endanger jobs and investments “.

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 25, 2021
1
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of The formation of the government in Saxony-Anhalt on the home stretch |

The formation of the government in Saxony-Anhalt on the home stretch |

September 10, 2021
Photo of Hurricane Henri hits the northeastern United States

Hurricane Henri hits the northeastern United States

August 22, 2021
Photo of Demonstrations against corona policy in Berlin – large-scale police operation | Free press

Demonstrations against corona policy in Berlin – large-scale police operation | Free press

August 28, 2021
Photo of Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,370,400 dead worldwide

Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,370,400 dead worldwide

August 17, 2021
Back to top button