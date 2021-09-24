Greenhouse Film Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2030
Greenhouse films are useful in providing shelter to the plants which are grown in a greenhouse to maximize the exposure of sunlight and reduce the entry of other unfavorable environmental elements. These harsh environmental conditions can create problems in the growth of the plants. The greenhouse films are of significant help in managing the amount of sunlight and temperature in the greenhouse and have now emerged as a key aid in greenhouse usage. Increasing preference for nutritious foods and the rising popularity of indoor farming are expected to drive the greenhouse film market. On the other hand, the huge costs incurred in installation and negative effects in the environment by usage of plastic are the factors that may hamper the growth of the greenhouse film market. The Greenhouse Film Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 10.2% CAGR by 2026.
Research Methodology:
The greenhouse films market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology and an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:
Greenhouse Film Market by Thickness
- 80 to 150 microns
- 150 to 200 microns
- More than 200 microns
Greenhouse Film Market by Resin Type
- LDPE
- LLDPE
- EVA
- Others
Greenhouse Film Market by Application
- Flowers and Ornamentals
- Vegetables
- Fruits
Greenhouse Film Market by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
As per the greenhouse film thickness, the market is divided into segments of ‘80 to 150 microns’, ‘150 to 200 microns’, and ‘more than 200 microns’. The 150 to 200 microns thickness segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate. For optimum crop farming, the adoption of greenhouse films with a thickness of 150 to 200 microns is required. These films offer all essential elements, including proper transmissions of sunlight and UV light, anti-drop, anti-moisture, and thermicity. The usage of greenhouse films with 150-200 thickness microns is mostly preferred in European countries.
Based on resin type, the greenhouse market is segmented into LDPE, LLDPE, EVA, and others. Among them, the LDPE resin type segment is estimated to hold the highest market share. The highest share of this segment is ascribed to the extensive usage of these resin types all over the world. The extensive features of LDPE that make it compatible with greenhouse films include less cost, more thickness, high resistance against sunlight, and the outside environment. Moreover, owing to the lower cost, it has high demand in developing countries.
Among the applications such as flowers and ornamentals, vegetables and fruits, the greenhouse film is majorly applied in flowers and ornamentals. This is because flowers and ornamentals are commonly cultivated in greenhouses. Few flowers and ornamentals particularly require specific weather conditions to grow. Moreover, the increasing popularity of ornamentals is also boosting the segment growth.
In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to have a substantial growth rate in the greenhouse film market. The factors responsible for the substantial share of this region are increasing greenhouse farming and rising demand for food, increasing the pressure on the agricultural yield.
Worldwide, the rising preference for greenhouse crop cultivation due to the climatic conditions, increasing farming areas under greenhouse protection, and preference for increasing agricultural production are few other aspects compelling the global greenhouse film market in the forecast period. The greenhouse film market’s potential opportunities rest in innovation in greenhouse film and small & medium-sized greenhouse.
The few prominent vendors of the greenhouse film market are Gingear Plastic Products Ltd, Groupo Armando Alvarez, British Polyethylene Industries Visqueen, FVG Folien-Vertriebs GmBH, Eiffel Industria Materiale Plastiche S. P. A., Agriplast Technology India Pvt Ltd., RKW SE, A. A. Agripolyane, Plastika Kritis S. A., Essen Politiv, Mutlipack Ltd., Polifilm Extrusion GmBH, Keder Greenhouse., and 3m Co.
As a result, the greenhouse films are considered more protective than any other plastic materials used in greenhouse farming. Majorly, greenhouse cultivation is used for growing high-quality crops in large quantities due to the increasing population around the world.
