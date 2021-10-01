Greens and FDP advise government participation

Berlin (dpa) – Five days after the federal elections, senior representatives of the Greens and the FDP continued to discuss joint participation in the new federal government.

In addition, FDP leader Christian Lindner, Greens Presidents Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck and other politicians met in Berlin on Friday. The second series of so-called preliminary explorations should focus more specifically on the content and objectives of a coalition. The candidate for chancellor of the SPD, Olaf Scholz, hailed the preliminary rounds of the two partners.

The Greens and FDP negotiating teams first discussed it separately in an office building next to the Berlin Zoo. According to information from the two delegations, they then met for joint discussions. The Greens and the FDP began talks on Tuesday and posted a selfie on Instagram. From Sunday, the SPD, as the most powerful force, and the Union will enter into talks. Both aspire to an alliance with the Greens and the FDP – either a SPD-led traffic light coalition or a Union-led Jamaican alliance.

Linnemann: The probability of traffic lights is very high

The expectation of a traffic light has also increased in the Union. “The probability that there is a traffic light is not only obvious, but it is very high,” said Union parliamentary group deputy Carsten Linnemann (CDU) of the ARD. “The SPD won the elections. The new leader of the Saxon regional group CDU in the Bundestag, Carsten Körber, said on Deutschlandfunk: “I assume with a high probability that we will go into the opposition and that Olaf Scholz will lead a traffic light coalition.” If talks about a traffic light alliance fail, the union is ready, according to Linnemann and Körber.

According to a poll, 59% of the population thinks it would be good if there were traffic lights, as determined by the research group Elections for the ZDF “Politbarometer”. 20% would find such a bad alliance, 19% would not care. Only 24% think a Jamaican alliance is good and 62% bad. In another survey, 51% said that an SPD-led traffic light alliance would most likely represent a new start. Only 18% thus think of a Jamaican coalition, as determined by the dimap of Infratest in the “Deutschlandtrend” for the ARD “Morgenmagazin”.

With 25.7%, the SPD became the strongest party in the federal elections. The Union had crashed to an all-time low of 24.1 percent. Almost two-thirds of those polled in the ZDF Politbarometer believe that Laschet should resign as leader of the CDU, including 62% of Union supporters.

Scholz welcomes talks between Greens and FDP

Scholz told “Spiegel”: “I am optimistic that a traffic light coalition can be successful.” He thinks it is “fair” that the Greens and the FDP talk to each other first. It is a consequence of the Jamaican experience. In 2017, negotiations on a Jamaican coalition of the Union, the FDP and the Greens failed. The FDP broke off talks. Scholz said that at the time the negotiations gave the impression that it was about the Union and the Greens. Now the parties should speak on an equal footing: “True affection arises when you get seriously involved with each other. “

Trust is central. “Because later we will have to solve many tasks that could not have been foreseen in the coalition negotiations,” said Scholz. For the negotiations, he has concrete ideas “how this might fit”. However, discussions should not be conducted by the media. There are “big overlaps” – Scholz cited as examples a first-class mobile network, a larger and more modern electricity grid and the expansion of wind and solar power.

Michael Theurer, deputy parliamentary group of the FDP, who is part of the FDP negotiating team, told the German news agency: “It is not now a question of highlighting the differences between the parties in the positions individual. ” What is needed is a unifying idea of ​​progress. Sustainability in the economic, ecological and social dimensions could be jointly developed in a connecting parenthesis.

Greens expect tough negotiations

The leader of the green parliamentary group Katrin Göring-Eckardt expects difficult negotiations. No one should pretend “as if we are already throwing cotton balls at each other,” Göring-Eckardt said Thursday in the ZDF program “maybrit illner”. The group leader expects difficult discussions, for example on climate policy.

Former CDU President Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer called on the Union to unite before talks with the Greens and the FDP. “Decisive on whether there will ultimately be a future Jamaican-style coalition, content and support from all officials,” she told dpa. “The Union must now enter into talks with broad support to the presidents of the CDU and the CSU.” Party leaders Armin Laschet (CDU) and Markus Söder (CSU) wish to meet other negotiators on Sunday evening, first with the FDP and Tuesday with the Greens.