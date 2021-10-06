Greens and FDP draw up internal interim reports

Berlin (dpa) – FDP and Greens draw up internal interim reports after first round of talks to form a new federal government. The Greens want to discuss the state of the explorations with possible future coalition partners in a digital meeting.

The FDP also meets for talks in the morning. FDP Secretary General Volker Wissing announced a provisional conclusion for the time being at the end of the first round of talks between the Union and the Greens, which met on Tuesday. The meeting concluded a first round of separate exploratory discussions in different constellations.

Greens fight for a traffic light coalition

The Greens and the FDP have repeatedly stated that after the legislative elections, they now want to jointly create the foundations for political awakening and change. The Greens aspire to a traffic light coalition with the SPD and the FDP, but do not rule out a Jamaican alliance with the Union and the FDP. The FDP shows its penchant for the Union, but has not yet committed.

The enthusiasm sparked an indiscretion from Tuesday’s black-green meeting. The “Bild” newspaper reported on statements by the Greens on the subjects of EU finances, migration and the end of the internal combustion engine. The Greens then accused the CDU / CSU of having violated the agreed confidentiality.

“There have been four exploratory talks in recent days. From two you read and hear nothing. Two of the alleged contents of a conversation are pierced through the media. It’s noticeable, dear Union – and it’s annoying! “Wrote Federal Greens director Michael Kellner in a tweet on Twitter. He used roughly the same wording as FDP deputy Johannes Vogel, who s ‘was also complaining of indiscretions after the Union and FDP meeting. CDU party leader Armin Laschet also said on Tuesday evening in Düsseldorf, when asked how he found the indiscretions: ” It’s boring”.

Reul calls for support of Laschet

North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) called for more Union series support for Laschet. In view of the talks on the formation of a government, he declared Tuesday evening in the “heute-journal” of the ZDF: “I wish sometimes that it obtains more support”. It is “not very useful” when “your own colleagues stab you in the back or when there is a discussion about when, how, where Armin Laschet should give up his functions and his offices”. It disrupts the talks and does not increase the credibility of those negotiating.

Asked about the indiscretions after the exploratory talks, Reul said: “It says a lot about the weakness or lack of discipline of others.” Laschet invested many hours because he was concerned about the issue, while others were on the move “at odds with each other”.

Lower Saxony CDU President Bernd Althusmann considers the chances of forming a coalition between the Union, the Greens and the FDP to be low. “In my opinion, such an alliance is still possible, but unlikely,” he told the German Editorial Network (RND). “The trends currently seem to be more towards traffic lights.” Provided, however, that the FDP and the Greens have not yet made a decision on the explorations at the traffic lights, Althusmann pleaded for a discussion with them and the Union: “As long as the previous explorations between the FDP and the Greens do not ‘do not exclude that. , all three would meet the partner of a possible Jamaican coalition, it is logical. “

Between “considerable differences” and “interesting overlaps”

Former union president Verdi and new member of the Greens, Frank Bsirske, called the differences between the Greens and the Union “considerable”. He told the RND: “And your inner state – the feud and the recognizable cross-blows against Armin Laschet – doesn’t exactly invite you to develop confidence.”

In contrast, vice-CSU Manfred Weber sees “interesting intersections” with the Greens. Weber told the Funke media group newspapers: “The CDU and CSU are making a serious government offer. We are ready to take our responsibilities and help form a Jamaican coalition. “

European spokesperson for the Green Group, Franziska Brantner, calls for speed. “It now needs a federal government capable of acting as quickly as possible,” she told the German news agency. “Germany must no longer slow down Europe.” Brantner referred to the upcoming presidential elections in France in April and the legislative elections in June. “Shortly before and after there will be no French European policy.” This leaves only a time window at the start of the year. “If Germany does not use it, the EU will not be able to act before autumn 2022.”

Outgoing FDP parliamentary group leader Katja Suding sees her party in a future federal government in the role of modernizer. “Germany needs a reform coalition that will resolve the modernization backlog in digitization, effectively protect our climate and make our education system fit for the future. The FDP can and will be a driving force, ”she told the German news agency. A real start is now possible. In 16 years with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) at the helm of the country, a lot has been left behind.