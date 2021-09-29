Greens and FDP hold first preliminary talks

Berlin (dpa) – The leaders of the Greens and the FDP surprisingly held the first preliminary talks on Tuesday on the joint participation of the government. Greens Presidents Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck met FDP leader Christian Lindner and General Secretary Volker Wissing.

All four posted a photo of the quartet on Instagram and wrote: “In the search for a new government, we explore the similarities and bridges between divisions. And even find some. Exciting moments. “

After the federal elections, the Greens and the Liberals could enter into a traffic light coalition with the SPD as well as an alliance with the Union. However, the SPD won the elections on Sunday with chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz. The stated objective of the Greens and the FDP is to agree on the main lines of political cooperation, which should serve as a prerequisite for a “restart” of government policy in Germany. It was only later that the two wanted to speak to the party about a possible chancellor.

Scholz wants to make traffic lights suitable

On Tuesday evening, Scholz again heavily promoted a traffic light. “Something is right if you want to bring this together,” said the former vice-chancellor at an event of the parliamentary left within the SPD parliamentary group in Berlin. “It can be a government where three parties come together who have different but overlapping ideas for progress.” Group leader Rolf Mützenich said: “The country does not belong to a CDU / CSU.” The country belongs to the citizens who voted for Scholz.

Scholz said the SPD has always been a party that saw the political implementation of law, freedom and a life as better as possible. The Greens, like the SPD, see stopping man-made climate change and the surrounding ecological problems as central, but are “of course more focused on this,” the SPD candidate for chancellor said. “And the Liberal Party also has ideas about progress that overlap with what we’re seeing.” Scholz raised the issue of civil rights and the modernization of the country.

Despite Söder’s veto, the Union does not want to wait for traffic lights

Despite the SPD’s electoral victory, the Union does not want to wait to see if a coalition of traffic lights emerges. The boss of the CDU, Armin Laschet, declared Tuesday evening at the end of the meeting of the parliamentary group of the Union: “We will now speak with the FDP, with the Greens, in the coming days. Our offer of talks is ready. “

Union re-elected parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus and CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt also said the Union is actively keen to offer talks to the Greens and the FDP. Before the parliamentary group meeting, however, CSU boss Markus Söder had made it clear that he saw it first as a task to form a government with the SPD, the Greens and the FDP.

The CDU / CSU fell to its all-time low of 24.1% in the federal election. The SPD was the most powerful force at 25.7%. The Greens became the third strongest force with 14.8%, the FDP trailed behind with 11.5%.

Brinkhaus on Laschet: will not be the parliamentary leader of the opposition

The leader of the Union parliamentary group, Brinkhaus, surprised Tuesday evening with a prediction: “Armin Laschet will certainly not run for president of the parliamentary group if we go into the opposition,” Brinkhaus said in the ARD “Tagesthemen”. “In that regard, I’m not a placeholder and I don’t feel it either. If the Union were indeed to join the opposition after its electoral defeat, the presidency of the parliamentary group would be the most important post remaining.

Brinkhaus was re-elected in the evening with 85% of the vote in the Union parliamentary group – but only until the end of April and not, as usual, for a year. Instead, Laschet will take care of the party if the Union does not rule, Brinkhaus said. “As the chairman of the party, you are quite busy.”

Green youth make a massive front against Jamaica

This should still occupy the top of the Greens. The Young Greens called on Baerbock and Habeck to clearly reject a coalition with the Union. “The Young Greens would not participate in a Jamaican coalition with the Union,” said the youth organization’s national spokesperson Georg Kurz of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Wednesday). “There is no way to fire the party that has been explicitly removed from office in the Chancellery.”