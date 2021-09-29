Greens and FDP start talks on forming a government

Preliminary discussions between the FDP and the Greens are in full swing. Party leaders posted a photo after their first meeting on Instagram – with a positive response from everyone.

Berlin (dpa) – Party leaders of the Greens and the FDP have started talks on forming a joint government.

On Tuesday, the leader of the FDP party Christian Lindner and the general secretary of the FDP Volker Wissing participated in a first meeting for so-called preliminary hearings, and the two presidents Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock for the Greens.

A photo on Lindner, Baerbock, Habeck and Wissing’s Instagram account showed the four politicians present at the meeting. “In the search for a new government, we explore similarities and bridges between divisions. And even find some. Exciting times ”, has been said on all accounts.

“New start” in government policy

The stated aim of the two sides is to reach an agreement on the basic lines of political cooperation, which should serve as a precondition for a “new start” in government policy in Germany. It is only later that the FDP and the Greens want to talk to the party of a possible chancellor, that is to say with the SPD or the Union.