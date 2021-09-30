Greens push the pace during explorations

Berlin (dpa) – The Greens want to conclude the next exploratory talks on the formation of a government as soon as possible after the federal elections.

Everyone involved wanted “this not to go on forever,” parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt said Thursday after the parliamentary group’s founding meeting in Berlin. “We want polls as soon as possible to find out what can be achieved. And then there should be in-depth negotiations. “

The Greens want to meet with the FDP on Friday, the SPD on Sunday and the Union on Tuesday on a possible start of coalition negotiations. Regarding the internal discussions in the Union, co-parliamentary group leader Anton Hofreiter said: “It is not our job to ensure the balance of power in the Union.”

The Union fell to its all-time low of 24.1 percent in the federal election. The SPD was the most powerful force at 25.7%. The Greens came third with 14.8%, followed by the FDP with 11.5%. SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz is aiming for a traffic light coalition with the Greens and the FDP, named after the party colors. The union of chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) is proposing discussions on a so-called Jamaican coalition with the Greens and the FDP. The two smallest possible coalition partners launched the round of talks with a confidential summit meeting on Tuesday evening.

Göring-Eckardt stressed again that there was the greatest deal with the SPD. But there are also overlaps with the FDP, for example on the subject of civil rights.

The Greens begin discussions with a team of ten. In addition to representatives of the party leadership and the Baden-Württemberg parliamentary group, it includes Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann, former Bundestag Vice-President Claudia Roth and MEP Sven Giegold. In social media there were sometimes criticisms that no one of immigrant background was there. The “Tageszeitung” commented that the exploration team was “diverse as a white sausage”.

Among the Greens are prominent politicians with an immigrant background, such as former party leader Cem Özdemir, who triumphed in his constituency of Stuttgart with 40% of the first votes. But Canan Bayram and Omid Nouripour also won direct mandates in Berlin and Frankfurt am Main.

Göring-Eckardt responded to the review with the words: “It just has to do with the fact that we have referred to the structures that we have.” What is probably meant by this is that the appointment was based on functions in the party, parliaments or governments. The leader of the parliamentary group admitted that there was “a need for action”. As recently as last November, the Greens adopted a “diversity statute” with which they set themselves the objective of representing disadvantaged or discriminated groups at least in proportion to their share in society.