Greens want exploratory talks with SPD and FDP

Berlin (dpa) – The Greens want to start tripartite exploratory talks with the SPD and the FDP as soon as possible.

They “came to the conclusion that it made sense to continue talking with the FDP and SPD now, especially given the similarities that we were able to identify in these bilateral talks. And that is what we are proposing to the FDP, ”party president Annalena Baerbock said in Berlin on Wednesday.

Germany faces major challenges which must be tackled quickly, which is why the Greens are convinced “that this country cannot afford a long hangover”. After the federal elections, the Greens and the FDP first explored possible lines of compromise between themselves, then separately with the SPD as well as with the CDU and the CSU.

Habeck sees big overlaps with SPD and FDP

Looking ahead to a possible coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP, Co-President Robert Habeck said the individual rounds of the past few days had shown “that the greatest possible overlap in terms of content is conceivable”. This is especially true in the area of ​​social policy. But the outcome of any exploratory discussions with the SPD and the FDP is still open. It is clear to the Greens that “the cookie is far from being eaten”. There are still significant gaps and differences.

In view of the power struggles and alleged indiscretions within the Union, the Greens and the FDP have recently criticized and in some cases questioned the ability of the CDU and CSU to govern. The direction of the FDP also wished to address the press in the morning on the subject of the new exploratory calendar.

No total rejection of the Jamaican Alliance

The proposal for explorations with the SPD and the FDP does not represent a complete rejection of a Jamaican alliance made up of the Union, the FDP and the Greens, according to the words of the leader of the Greens Robert Habeck. Habeck said on Wednesday that the Greater possible overlap with SPD and FDP are possible. This is especially true for social policy. “Conceivable, however, expressly means the cookie is far from eaten.” There are vacancies and important differences, it affects both the Greens and the FDP as well as the Greens and the SPD.

The Greens now wanted to take a step forward with the proposal for explorations with the SPD and the FDP. But that was not a “complete rejection” of Jamaica, Habeck said. The Union had really tried and accommodated the Greens. But there are major differences in a Jamaican alliance “on our part,” Habeck said.