Greens want to advise internally after explorations with Union

Berlin (dpa) – After the conclusion of a first round of exploratory talks, the Green leadership has now announced internal consultations on how to proceed.

The Greens and the FDP would now certainly assess the discussions within their committees as a whole, said Tuesday the boss of the Greens, Robert Habeck, after exploratory talks between the Union and the Greens in Berlin. During the conversation, possible overlaps were explored, but there were also dividing lines. “Today and tomorrow” should now be compared internally to see what is possible. Green leader Annalena Baerbock has made decisions on how to proceed for the next few days.

Baerbock underlined that this was a constructive and serious conversation with the Union. In socio-political areas, the Greens and the Union tend to be more distant, but in other areas there are common concerns, such as digitization and ecological transformation.

The president of the CDU, Armin Laschet, spoke of an open exchange and considers that the opposites are surmountable. A Jamaican alliance could have a scale in society that would modernize and move the country forward, Laschet said Tuesday in Berlin after the first consultations between the Union and the Greens on a possible joint government alliance.

Laschet: opposites can be overcome

Laschet spoke of a good atmosphere and an open exchange. The contrasts have also become clear. But it is not true that opposites cannot be overcome. It should be deepened, it would be worth it. But it would be decided by the FDP and the Greens. The Union is ready for an alliance.

The first round of separate exploratory talks ends with the Union / Greens meeting just over a week after the federal elections. First of all, the Greens and the FDP spoke to each other last week. On Sunday, the SPD leaders discussed successively with the FDP and the Greens in order to explore the chances of a common government alliance. Sunday evening, there was a meeting between the Union and the FDP.

The Greens aspire to a traffic light coalition with the SPD and the FDP, but do not rule out an alliance with the Union and the FDP. The FDP shows its penchant for the Union, but has not yet committed. A Jamaican coalition – named after the flag colors of black, yellow, green – is seen as the only chance for Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet to save the Chancellery for the Union after all.

Before the joint exploratory talks, the main Greens accused the Union of lacking discretion. Confidentiality had been agreed to at all rounds, said on Tuesday the federal politician of the Greens, Michael Kellner, on RTL / ntv “early start”.

“The fact that the communication then takes place via the ‘Bild’ newspaper does not shed a good light on the situation in the Union,” said Kellner, a member of the ten-person Greens exploration team. It was “remarkable” that something had become known from the Union’s only exploratory meeting – the one with the FDP on Sunday. “It really irritated us.” When asked if he was worried about today’s talks between the Greens and the Union, if everything would be kept secret, he replied: “Yes, I am worried”.