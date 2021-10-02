Greens want to work during election campaign – bravo for Baerbock

The Greens organize a small party conference in Berlin and assess the federal elections. The leader of the Greens and candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock was received to the applause of the delegates.

Berlin (dpa) – The Greens want to work on their federal election campaign after falling short of the polls.

“It was not the electoral campaign that I wanted to have led,” Federal Director General Michael Kellner said Saturday in Berlin during his party’s small party conference. The analysis should be carried out with outside help. After a “brilliant start” it was not possible to maintain the momentum. “14.8% is a record for us, but there was more,” said Kellner, who was also the campaign manager for the Greens.

The leader of the Greens and candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock, whose book had cluttered the electoral campaign due to allegations of plagiarism, was greeted with great jubilation by the hundred or so delegates. Baerbock underlined that the Greens were elected by seven million people, including many young people. There is a mandate to be part of the government for a real renewal of the country.

“We first co-governed in Germany,” said Baerbock, looking back at the two red-green coalitions led by SPD Chancellor Gerhard Schröder from 1998 to 2005. Unlike when their party was only a small partner, the Greens wanted to ensure a great awakening. and social renewal for the next government.

Talks to form a new government, which have already started between the Greens and the FDP, must continue to be conducted in confidence, Baerbock said. “2017 must not be repeated.” The ultimately unsuccessful talks to form a coalition of the CDU / CSU, the FDP and the Greens were plagued with much indiscretion at the time. “Change needs reliability, responsibility.”