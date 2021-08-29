A2Z Market Research has recently published a research report on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market. The report is prepared with an aim to provide the best market research solutions to help clients choose the ideal strategy for their business as per their requirements.

The global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market was valued at 272.27 Million USD in 2020.

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is a machine that provides cardiac and respiratory support for those patients whose heart and lungs are unable to provide an adequate supply of gas exchange to the body. It is also known as a life support machine. People who are suffering from a severe and life-threatening illness needs extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine to carry out proper functioning of heart and lungs. The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, rising adoption of the ECMO machine for lung transplantation, and the growing number of ECMO centers. Additionally, the rising prevalence of lung diseases coupled with increasing geriatric population is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Medtronic, Maquet, Sorin, Terumo, Xenios.

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

VA (Veno-Arterial) ECMO, VV (Veno-Venous) ECMO

Market Segmentation: By Application

Neonatal, Pediatric, Adult

Table of Contents

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Research Report 2021 – 2027

Chapter 1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Forecast

