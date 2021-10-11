Growing Adoption Across End-Use to Fuel Sales of Feed Yeast Market During 2019 to 2029:Persistence Market Research

The global feed yeast market has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years and will continue to progress promisingly throughout the forecast period of 2019 – 2029. Projected to reach beyond US$ 1 Bn towards the end of 2029, the global feed yeast market will observe a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Probiotics with yeast-based ingredients are gaining rapid traction, as they help in vitamin production, management of toxins, effective digestion of fibers, and increase absorption of nutrients, especially in cattle. Yeast-based probiotics are also gaining popularity in the animal nutrition industry for use as an animal feed supplement.

Key Takeaways – Feed Yeast Market Study

Ruminants hold the largest share in the global feed yeast market among all segments by livestock, attributable to high use of feed yeast to boost gut health of cattle.

Live yeast is expected to hold the largest share in the global feed yeast market among all segments by product type, as it is among the key ingredients in animal feed for all species. Live yeast prevents decrease in rumen pH in ruminants and enhances the fiber digestion in equines.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to be a lucrative market for manufacturers in the feed yeast market, attributable to a 5% increase in animal feed production as compared to 2017.

Dry yeast is projected to be the most attractive segment in the feed yeast market, owing to increasing use of active dry yeast, coated active dry yeast, and brewer’s dry yeast in animal feed.

Manufacturers in the feed yeast market should concentrate on profits in the production of yeast-based nutritional products, with greater emphasis on yeast protein for animal feed. This is attributable to growing demand for microbial protein in the animal feed industry.

Feed Yeast Market Competition Analysis

Stakeholders in the feed yeast market are adapting their market strategies as per the current trends in the market. Leading manufacturers are have adopted for strategies such as acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and global expansion. Additionally, these companies are also focusing on investments in research and development facilities to further provide tailored solutions for the feed yeast market.

In January 2019, Ohly, an animal yeast brand of ABF ingredients, launched Ohly-GO wall, a new yeast shell product produced from primary cultivated yeast by hydrolysis. This product provides Mannan Oligosaccharides (MOS) and b-glucans, and is one of the vital ingredients for animal feed.

Persistence Market Research, in its upcoming study, offers an impartial analysis of the global feed yeast market, presenting historical data (2014-2018) and estimation statistics for the period 2019-2029. The study offers compelling insights on the feed yeast market based on product type (live, spent, and yeast derivatives), livestock (poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals, and other livestock animals), and form (fresh, dry, instant) across seven regions.

