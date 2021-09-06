Growing Industry of Western Blotting Market is Expected to Rise Massive USD Value till 2027

The global western blotting market accounted to US$ 638.82 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 992.55 Mn by 2027.

Global western blotting market was segmented by product, application and end user. The product segment was segmented into instruments and consumables. The instrument segment was further divided into imagers, gel electrophoresis instruments and blotting systems. Like consumables were classified as kits, reagents and others. Based on the application the market was segmented as biomedical & biochemical research, agriculture, and others. Similarly based on the end user the market is segmented as biotechnological & pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes and others.

The market for western blotting is expected to grow significantly due to driving factors such as application in the field of proteomic research, rising prevalence of Lyme and HIV, and increasing investment in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. However, the factor such as alternative technologies for protein detection is likely to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market.

The major players operating in the western blotting market include, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., LI-COR, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., and Abcam plc among the others. The companies are involved in various growth strategies that are enabling the growth of the market as well as for the company. For instance, in June, 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched iBright 1500 Imaging System Series that includes two models, the Invitrogen iBright FL1500 imaging system and the Invitrogen iBright CL1500 imaging system for life science researchers.

Global Western Blotting Market, By Regions, 2018 (%)

The report segments the global western blotting market as follows:

Global Western Blotting Market – By Product

Instruments Imagers Gel Electrophoresis Instruments Blotting Systems

Consumables Kits Reagents Others



Global Western Blotting Market – By Application

Biomedical & Biochemical Research

Agricultures

Others

Global Western Blotting Market – By End User

Biotechnological & Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Global Western Blotting Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

U.A.E

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

