Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Market Accurate estimation on Shares, Size and Growth Forecast 2021-2027 | By Top 10 Players -Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Eii Lilly, Merck Kgaa/Emd Serono, Genentech/Ipsos & Others

In recent years, the worldwide human growth hormone market has seen tremendous expansion. The increase in illnesses associated with growth hormone deficit, greater growth hormone used to regulate aging, government, and private-sector initiatives to raise awareness about growth hormone deficiency, and a diverse product portfolio are all contributing to this expansion. Other reasons driving the human growth hormone market include increased awareness of the treatment technique, an increase in the number of health issues, and an increase in neuropsychiatric cases. Human growth hormone is a proteohormone released by the pituitary gland.

List of Top Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Industry manufacturers :

  • Novo Nordisk
  • Pfizer
  • Eii Lilly
  • Merck Kgaa/Emd Serono
  • Genentech/Ipsos
  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals/Jcr Pharmaceuticals
  • Sandor
  • Ascendis Pharma
  • Opko Biologics
  • Hanmi Pharmaceuticals
  • Lumos Pharma

, & Others.

The discovery of recombinant human growth hormone treatments, an increase in cases of pituitary malfunction, and an increase in off-label use of human growth hormones are all important drivers driving market expansion. When the pituitary gland does not generate enough concentrations of human growth hormones, it causes a growth hormone deficit in humans. Recombinant human growth hormones are used to treat this deficiency and are injected subcutaneously. When the X chromosome is partially or totally absent in females, Turner syndrome, also known as congenital ovarian hypoplasia syndrome, arises. Human growth hormone is a hormone that aids in the regeneration, reproduction, and growth of organisms. The market is growing due to the increased use of growth hormones and increased knowledge of growth hormones, which aid in the treatment of growth hormone-deficient illnesses.

Over the forecast period, North America is expected to dominate the global market. Increased research and development activities, advantageous reimbursement policies, established healthcare infrastructure, considerable government initiatives, and increased healthcare awareness are among the primary drivers driving market expansion in the United States. Temporary access to physical, occupational, speech, and psychological therapy was also impacted by COVID-19-related restrictions. In the United States, recombinant growth hormone has been widely used to treat chronic renal failure, growth hormone deficiency, gestational age or intrauterine growth retardation, Turner’s disease, Prader-Willi syndrome, and cachexia.

Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Industry – Segmentation:

Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) industry -By Application:

  • Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency
  • Idiopathic Short Stature
  • Small for Gestational Age
  • Turner Syndrome
  • Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency
  • Prader Willi Syndrome

Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) industry – By Product:

  • Norditropin
  • Genotropin
  • Humatrope
  • Saizen
  • Omnitrope
  • Others

