Growth in Sales of Asia Pacific Alopecia Treatment Market to Push Revenue Growth in the Market

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research, titled “Asia Pacific Alopecia Treatment Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2016–2024)”, revenue from the Asia Pacific alopecia treatment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2016 – 2024.

Companies: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Cellmid Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Company, Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd, Shiseido Co., Ltd., and Zhangguang 101 Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Segments: By Type (Alopecia Areata,Alopecia Totalis,Alopecia Universalis); By Treatment Type

(Topical Drugs,Oral Drugs,Injectable,Hair Transplant Services,Low Level Laser Therapy), By End User(Hospitals,Dermatology and Trichology Clinics,Home Care Settings,Aesthetic Clinics)





Geographies: North America; Europe; Asia; Rest of the World.

This Persistence Market Research (PMR) report examines the ‘Asia Pacific Alopecia Treatment Market’ for the period 2016 – 2024. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the Asia Pacific alopecia treatment market.

The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into the developments in the alopecia treatment market that are significantly transforming global businesses and enterprises.

Increasing demand for effective hair loss therapies such as stem cell therapy and cytokine therapy is expected to bolster the growth of the alopecia treatment market over the next five years. In addition, increasing focus on providing hair loss solutions with multifunctional effects and larger focus on development of effective hair loss solutions with minimal side effects is expected to drive growth of the alopecia treatment market during the forecast period. Primary demand for hair loss products emerges from developed pharmaceuticals markets such as China and Japan, owing to large base of population with alopecia and presence of companies with highly developed and technically advanced drug manufacturing infrastructure.

The alopecia treatment market report begins with an overview of types of alopecia and various therapies used in its treatment. This section includes identifying the key functions of various hair loss treatment therapies and the respective considerations in each segment for appropriate sizing of the market. The following section underlines factors influencing growth of the alopecia treatment market, along with details of the key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and an analysis on impacts expected to be created by each of the drivers and restraints over the forecast period. Impact analysis of key regional growth drivers and restraints have been assessed based on a weighted average factor model along with key region-specific trends. This has been included in the alopecia treatment market report to better equip clients with information and hidden insights. At the end of the report, PMR has provided an exclusive section on key strategic considerations for a new entrant planning to enter the hair loss treatments in near term. The section highlights key requirements, to better capture higher market share and emerge sustainably profitable over the long term.

