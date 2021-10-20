Growth in Sales of Ecg Device Market to be Largely Driven by Rising Consumer Adoption

ECG devices are experiencing a paradigm technological shift from resting ECG systems to portable Holter monitoring systems, owing to their advantages of patient mobility, low prices and longer duration of patient monitoring. ECG devices are proving to be more efficient in ECG monitoring due to advancement in technology, allowing healthcare providers to monitor recorded data remotely and data management facilities for better analysis of data. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of global ECG devices market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2016 and 2024, according to a new report by Persistence Market Research (PMR). The report, titled, “ECG Device Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024”.

FACTS AT A GLANCE



Companies: GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Welch Allyn (Hill-rom company, Inc.), Schiller AG, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Mortara Instrument, Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments



Segments: By Type (ECG Resting System,ECG Holter Monitoring System,ECG Stress Testing System,Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing System); By End User (Hospitals,Diagnostic centre,Clinics,Ambulatory surgical centre)



Geographies: North America; Europe; Asia; Rest of the World.

ABSTRACT-

ECG (Electrocardiogram) Device is a device which records the heart activities through electric signals and is amplified on the ECG monitor. ECG devices are used to diagnose types of heart diseases and arrhythmias in a person’s body, therefore, assist the appropriate therapy. The ECG test is the noninvasive and painless procedure and determines abnormality patterns in heart. There are four different types of ECG device which determine heart activities of the body under certain condition or activities.

Persistence Market Research offers a 7-year forecast of the global ECG device market between 2016 and 2024. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global ECG market over the forecast period. It includes key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the global ECG device market over forecast period 2016–2024. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model are included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights

