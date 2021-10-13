Growth in Sales of Optoelectronics Market to be Largely Driven by Rising Consumer Adoption

Increasing demand for consumer electronic devices fuel the Optoelectronics Market. Optoelectronics consist of light emitting devices which converts electrical signals to visible or infrared radiation energy, or vice-versa. Consumer electronic devices, digital imaging solution and communication network are the major areas where Optoelectronics has huge market opportunity for its major High-brightness LEDs (HB-LEDs), CMOS image sensors and Fiber-optic laser transmitters components.

In addition to this, increased demand for advanced technology in automotive industry is creating market opportunity for Optoelectronics. Most of the automotive vendors are integrating infrared components in cars for detect ambient light, whether estimation, gestured control for the infotainment console and night vision. These new application areas strengthen the Optoelectronics market share in emerging sectors.

Optoelectronics Market: Drivers and Challenges

The driving factor for Optoelectronics market is the growing usage of high brightness LEDs which are used in backlight systems of Tablets, smartphones and LCD television sets. Furthermore, rising usage of LEDs in illumination devices is also helping this Optoelectronics market to grow significantly in coming five years.

The challenge for Optoelectronics technology is the usage of complex fabrication due to which it become difficult to get proper supply of fabrication technology required from the suppliers as these are rarely available to them.

Optoelectronics Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of Product Type:

Light emitting diodes (LED)

Optocouplers

Infrared Components

Others

These are electronically managed. These are used to control light and to manage invisible and visible form of light.

Segmentation on the basis of Application:

Optoelectronic components are used in many application field such as:

Medical Devices

Traffic Signals

Consumer Electronics

Home Appliances

Others

The laser diodes, one of the important component of Optoelectronics is used in medical field, military and defense, CD players, and surgical procedures.

Key Market Player

Some of the major Optoelectronic players are

Avago Technologies

Cree Inc.

a FiberHome Technologies Group Omnivision Technologies Inc. and Micropac Industries

Regional Overview

In North America region adoption of Optoelectronics technology is at a faster pace and currently, this region holds the largest market share of global Optoelectronics market. The market for Optoelectronics is growing comprehensively in countries such as US and Canada due to the high adoption in medical field. The market for Optoelectronics market is in the growth phase so vendors in North America, are developing and researching the integration of Optoelectronics in this market.

The Europe region is following the North America region in this Optoelectronics market due to the adoption of AR and VR technology.

In Asia Pacific region, the market for Optoelectronics market is witnessing slow growth rate due to lack of knowledge and modern technologies to integrate with this technology. Although, it is expected that in coming years this region will adopt Optoelectronics technology at a higher rate.

