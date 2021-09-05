Guinea | Putschists claim to have arrested the presidential institute’s curfew

(Conakry) Guinean special forces officers said Sunday they captured President Alpha Condé, took control of Conakry and “disbanded” the institutions in a coup that could mean the resignation of a veteran of Africa policy but from the international community was convicted.

Posted on September 5, 2021 at 10:18 am Updated at 5:01 pm

Mouctar BAH Agence France-Presse

Despite the intense crackling of automatic weapons in the morning in the capital of the country familiar with brutal political clashes, no deaths were reported on Sunday. The apparent epilogue of more than ten years of the Condé regime sparked cheers in various districts of the capital.

“We made our decision after taking the president who is with us at the moment […] to dissolve the current constitution, to dissolve the institutions “, including the government, said in a video the chief of the special forces, Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, on behalf of a” National Committee for Rally and Development “(CNRD), next to coup plotters in uniform and in arms.

He also announced the closure of land and air borders in this West African country that has plunged into a serious economic and political crisis for months.

Lieutenant-Colonel Doumbouya denounced the “mismanagement” and, wrapped in a Guinean flag, promised to “hold national consultations to open an inclusive and peaceful transition” in a statement on national television that briefly interrupted its programs.

The coup plotters also released a video of President Condé in their hands. They ask him if he has been mistreated and Alpha Condé, 83, in jeans and a wrinkled shirt on a sofa, refuses to answer them.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY MILITARY SOURCE, VIA AGENCE FRANCE PRESS

Screenshot of the video showing President Alpha Condé sent to AFP by a military source, September 5, 2021

In the evening, they announced on the television news a curfew “from 8 pm throughout the state”, the replacement of members of the government by the secretaries-general of each ministry to deal with current affairs, and that prefects, sub-prefects and regional governors by soldiers.

In addition, they “call on officials to resume work on Monday” and invite the outgoing ministers and the presidents of the institutions to a meeting on Monday at 11 am (local and GMT) under threat of “rebellion against the CNRD “to be viewed. .

“Immediate release”

“We are holding on to the whole of Conakry and are working with all the defense and security forces to finally put an end to the evil in Guinea,” said Lieutenant Colonel Doumbouya, a until then very little known figure, on France 24 television.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned “every seizure of power” in Guinea “by force of arms” and called for “the immediate release of President Alpha Condé”.

The current President of the African Union (AU) Félix Tshisekedi and the President of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat “condemn any violent seizure of power and demand the immediate release of President Alpha Condé” and call for an emergency meeting of the organization.

The current President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ghanaian Nana Akufo-Addo, for his part, calls for “respect for the physical integrity” of the Guinean head of state, his immediate release and “a return to the constitutional” order under threat of sanctions.

France said it had joined the condemnation of ECOWAS and the demand for “the immediate and unconditional release of President Condé”, according to the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell, who “invites all actors to respect in the interests of the rule of law”. of peace and for the good of the Guinean people ”.

In Conkary, many Conakry residents, especially in suburbs known as opposition, took to the streets to cheer on the Special Forces soldiers.

“We are proud of the special forces, shame on the police, shame on the militia of former President Alpha Condé, who died for the torturers and murderers of our youth,” one protester exclaimed.

“I couldn’t imagine Alpha Condé leaving power in my lifetime, he wronged me so much,” said Madiaou Sow, a driver who called him for death at demonstrations by his sister, nephew and cousin Blamed.

He was referring to the bloody crackdown on opposition demonstrations and the mobilization against the adoption of a new constitution by referendum in 2020, which Mr Condé used as an argument for a third term.

“Many dead in vain”

PHOTO CELLOU BINANI, FRANCE PRESS AGENCY

On the Kaloum peninsula, the nerve center of Conakry, where the presidency, institutions and offices of the country are located, heavy fire from automatic weapons rang out early in the morning.

“Together we will rewrite a constitution, this time for the whole of Guinea,” assured the putschist leader and regretted that there had been “many dead for free, many wounded, many tears”.

The main opposition leaders refused to speak at AFP’s request.

But the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC), a coalition of political movements and civil society that led the protest against the third term, adopted the “arrest of the dictator” and the military’s remarks to the constitution.

“I saw a column of military vehicles on board who shot excited soldiers in the air and chanted military slogans,” a resident of the Tombo district near the center of the capital told the AFP news agency.

The country, one of the poorest in the world despite considerable mineral and hydrological resources, has been in a deep political and economic crisis for months, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Condé, a former historical opponent, became Guinea’s first democratically elected president in 2010 after decades of authoritarian regimes.

Human rights defenders castigate his authoritarian tendencies and question the achievements from the start.

Mr Condé is proud to have promoted human rights and rehabilitated a country that he allegedly found in ruins.