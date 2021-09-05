Guinea | Putschists claim to have captured president, government denies

(Conakry) Guinean special forces alleged in a video broadcast to an AFP correspondent on Sunday that they captured President Alpha Condé and “disbanded” the institutions while the Defense Department said it had repulsed their attack on the presidency.

Posted on Sep 5, 2021 at 10:18 am

“We made our decision after taking the president who is with us at the moment […] to dissolve the current constitution, dissolve the institutions; We also decided to dissolve the government and close the land and air borders, ”said one of the coup plotters in uniform and in arms in this statement, which was also circulated on social networks, but was not broadcast on national television.

President Alpha Condé

The coup plotters, to whom the AFP correspondent confirmed the origin of these images, published a video of President Condé in their hands. They ask him if he has been mistreated and Alpha Condé, in jeans and a shirt on a sofa, refuses to answer them.

For its part, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement that “the insurgents” [avaient] Fear “was sown in Conakry before heading in the direction of the presidential palace, but that” the Presidential Guard, backed by Defense and Security Forces, Loyalists and Republicans, contained the threat and pushed back the group of attackers.