Guinea | The coup plotters are trying to reassure citizens and foreign partners

(Conakry) The leader of the Guinean putschists tried on Monday to reassure foreign partners and investors as well as his fellow citizens by declaring that the new masters of Conakry would respect the economic and mining treaties and would refrain from any “witch hunts”.

Posted on Sep 6, 2021 at 10:03 am

Mouctar BAH Agence France-Presse

The committee now at the head of this major bauxite and mineral producer “assures partners that it will honor all of its commitments. [ainsi que les] Mining conventions and reaffirms its commitment to encourage foreign investment in the country, ”said Lt. Col. Mamady Doumbouya during his first public appearance after a lightning coup.

He promised to set up a “government of national unity” responsible for leading a political “transition”. This government will emerge from a “concert”, the modalities and duration of the “transition” of which have not been determined.

The commander of the special forces turned in uniform to the former ministers and presidents of the main institutions, who were called to this meeting under a large tent in front of the People’s Palace, the seat of parliament, under threat of being treated in a state of “rebellion” will. .

The coup was condemned by much of the international community. But the country’s new strong man was greeted by hundreds of Guineans on his arrival at the People’s Palace, clinging to the railing and saying, “Freedom, freedom! “Or” long live the army! “.

“Normal continuation of activities”

Usually the capital was under curfew, many shops were closed, a presidential palace and access to the city center were guarded by armed soldiers.

The special forces say they captured President Alpha Condé to end “financial mismanagement, poverty and endemic corruption” or “the instrumentalization of the judiciary”. [et] trampling civil rights ”, with the claim to want to return“ politics to the people ”.

A striking video by Mr. Condé, broadcast by the coup plotters, shows him calm but unscathed, in jeans and an open shirt on a sofa. The coup plotters assured him that he was in good health and well treated.

They dissolved the government of the institutions and abolished the constitution that Mr Condé had adopted in 2020 and which, despite months of grueling protests, he had run for a third term that same year.

They announced a curfew and the closure of land and air borders. However, a message read on Guinean television Monday morning reported the reopening of the air borders.

This coup, which has been in sub-Saharan Africa after Mali and Chad for a year at the latest, plunges one of the poorest countries in the world into uncertainty, arouses the concerns of former rulers and questions partners.

Guinea is one of the world’s leading producers of bauxite, the main ore for aluminum production. It has deposits of iron, gold and diamonds. Many foreign companies are contracted with Guinea and Alpha Condé was proud to have won many of them.

The committee guarantees “the economic and financial partners the normal pursuit of activities in the country,” said Lieutenant Colonel Doumbouya. He urged the mining companies to keep working; “In addition, the sea borders remain open for export activities”.

Sunday’s surprise coup closes months of severe political and economic crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, under the very personal presidency, which, according to its critics, is authoritarian of Mr Condé, who has been in power since 2010, however moreover is isolated.

American warning

This coup, despite its considerable mineral and hydrological resources, is part of the torturous history of this country, which has been ruled by authoritarian or dictatorial regimes for decades since its independence in 1958 and which is subject to brutal action by its armed forces.

However, no deaths were officially reported after the coup, despite the intense crackling of automatic weapons in central Conakry on Sunday morning.

No major incident has been reported since then and Lt. Col. Doumbouya has tried to reassure fellow citizens.

He scolded the former ministers by asking them to return their travel documents and company car. But, he added, “There will be no spirit of hatred or vengeance […] there will be no witch hunts ”.

The apparent epilogue of more than ten years of the Condé regime has generated widespread international condemnation, from the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the African Union and the Economic Community of African States Union and France.

The United States also condemned the coup, which could “limit” America’s ability to support Guinea.

President Condé has turned increasingly to China, Russia and Turkey in recent years.

The National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC), a coalition of political movements and civil society that led the protest against the third term, called on the people of Conakry to welcome their members “from 11:30 am “(Local and GMT).

The Guinean press quoted a note from Lieutenant Colonel Doumbouya ordering the release of all political prisoners.