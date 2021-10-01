Guinea | The head of the junta becomes interim president

(Conakry) The head of the junta in Guinea, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, was sworn in on Friday as president of the West African country for a transitional period of still unknown duration and content.

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 6:28 pm

Mouctar BAH Agence France-Presse

The commander of the special forces, the President Alpha Condé on the 5th integrity of the national territory ”.

The ceremony in the Mohammed V Palace in Conakry in front of an audience of Guinean personalities and foreign diplomats as well as his mother and wife took place on the eve of the national holiday to celebrate the declaration of independence of 1958 opposite. instead of -vis from France. This Friday has been declared a public holiday.

“A prime minister will be appointed in the coming days, followed by the establishment of the government and the various organs of transition,” said Colonel Doumbouya in a message to the nation read on television on Friday evening.

He also announced the creation of a “body to control and moralize public administration” to fight corruption.

To promote national reconciliation, “a consensual mechanism will be put in place” where Guineans can “talk to one another, forgive one another and jointly define solutions for building a united and stronger nation,” added the interim president. .

When he took the oath, he again promised Guinea, a poor country with considerable natural resources, to respect all of its “national and international obligations”.

PHOTO CELLOU BINANI, FRANCE PRESS AGENCY

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya with his wife and mother

Colonel Doumbouya also assured that, as provided for in the “charter” of transition, a kind of fundamental law, published Monday, neither he nor any member of the junta or transitional bodies would run in future elections.

Before he was sworn in, the President of the Supreme Court, Mamadou Sylla, compared Colonel Doumbouya’s job to piloting a ship “laden with many painful events, numerous demands, and immense and urgent expectations”.

He urged him not to allow himself to be distracted “by the force of the demagoguery and the storm of the personality cult”.

ECOWAS worried

After two coup attempts in neighboring Mali, Colonel Doumbouya led the third coup in a year in West Africa, carried out in a matter of hours at the cost of an unknown number of lives. The media reported ten to twenty dead.

This coup is part of the agonizing history of this time-tested country that has been ruled by authoritarian or dictatorial regimes for decades since its independence.

Widely condemned by the international community for demanding the release of Mr Condé, 83, however, he was greeted by scenes of jubilation in a population angered by the poverty, corruption and repression of the overthrown regime.

Present on Friday were among others the ambassadors of China and Russia and African countries as well as the president of the transitional legislation in Mali, Colonel Malick Diaw. Several western countries had restricted their presence to low-ranking diplomats.

Colonel Doumbouya assigned the mission of this transition to “reestablishing the state”, drafting a new constitution, fighting corruption, reforming the electoral system, organizing “free, credible and transparent” and “national reconciliation”.

The junta said it would return power to civilians after the elections at the end of a transition period. But it has never specified the duration of this transition, which has yet to be determined by “mutual agreement” between the country’s military and armed forces, or its plans.

The Community of West African States (ECOWAS), concerned about the instability and contagiousness of coups, called for presidential and parliamentary elections within six months. She decided to freeze the financial assets of members of the junta and their families and forbid them to travel.

The “charter” of the transition confirms Colonel Doumbouya as the new strong man in Guinea, “head of state and chief military officer”, who “determines the politics of the nation” and “can take orders”. He will appoint a transitional prime minister by decree, who he can dismiss.