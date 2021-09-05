Guterres condemns alleged coup attempt in Guinea

Conakry (AP) – After an alleged coup attempt in West African Guinea, UN Secretary General António Guterres condemned “any seizure of power by force of arms”. Guterres called Sunday night for the immediate release of President Alpha Condé on Twitter.

According to a statement from the British Embassy in Conakry, exchanges of fire continued in several places in the capital during the day. British Ambassador David McIlroy condemned on Twitter “the attempted impeachment by force of the Guinean president”.

Several initially unverifiable videos circulated on social networks and Condé was reportedly overthrown. A video with the logo of the state television station showed several men in military uniforms and with the national flag – one of whom claimed the government had been deposed. He also said the constitution was on hold and the country’s borders were closed. In another video, Condé himself was seen with men in military uniform. The fate of the 83-year-old president was initially unclear.

Inconsistent location information

French-language television channel TV5 Monde and other media reported that the Guinean defense ministry said in the afternoon that the insurgents had been repelled by the Presidential Guard and other security forces.

An eyewitness told the German news agency that the situation was very tense. There was an exchange of fire, in particular near the presidential palace in the district of Kaloum. The army is said to be patrolling the streets of Conakry.

The African Union also issued a statement condemning “any violent takeover” and calling for Condé’s immediate release. British Ambassador McIlroy said all parties are called upon to engage in peaceful and constructive dialogue.

World Cup qualifiers canceled

This Monday, a qualifying match between Morocco and Guinea for the 2022 World Cup is expected to take place in Conakry. Due to the “very volatile” political and security situation, the match will be postponed, FIFA announced on Sunday evening.

President Condé came to power in 2010 in the first free and democratic elections since Guinea’s independence in 1958. Reforms of the economy and the armed forces are credited to him, and he has brought more stability after decades politically turbulent. Critics, however, describe Conde as an increasingly authoritarian leader whose tenure has been marked by human rights violations. In 2020, he won a third term after a controversial constitutional amendment. The vote was preceded by months of political tension and violent protests.