Gyrocopter Market Expected To Create Lucrative Opportunities For The Global Industry

Gyrocopter is one of the type of aircraft that does not uses its engine to rotate it blades. Gyrocopter engine powers a back propeller that moves the gyrocopter forward. In other words, the engine of gyros pushes only the propeller and thus acts as the drive of the aircraft. Gyrocopter, gyroplane, or autogyro are all same. The gyrocopter is just like a pinwheel that needs air to rotate. Gyrocopter works on the same principle, the faster it spins or rotates, the more lift is created moving the gyrocopter upwards. The rotor of the gyrocopter with the help of air stream sets into the rotation and thereby generating the buoyancy of the gyrocopter. When the engine fails, the gyrocopter slowly reduces its altitude and can perform a safe and controlled landing. The centrifugal effect of the rotor provides gyrocopter a stable and smooth ride in the flight with the reduction of turbulence effect. The gyrocopter can withstand in strong atmospheric conditions and can be easily used round the year. In addition, it has wide applications in sports and leisure activities. There are many training institutions that offer trainings to drive the gyrocopter. There are different rules and regulations to drive the gyrocopter depending on the location of the institute in that particular region.

The major factor that drives the gyrocopter market is that in case of failure of engine the gyrocopter can still manage safety landing. This is due to the fact that gyrocopter uses propeller to get the required forward thrust. The other factor that supports the growth of the gyrocopter market is that it comes at a nominal cost of 1/10th of that of helicopter and offer performance about 90% of the helicopter. The features offered by gyrocopter such as short takeoff and landing (STOL), small in size, and can fly with maximum speed of about 150 mph. Moreover, the exceptional STOL capabilities of the gyrocopter makes them terrific for water operations. One of the major restraints that restricts the growth of the gyrocopter market is that it cannot be used for long range travel. Gyrocopter offers exceptional utility, are simple and can easily towed. The increasing investment to developed more advanced gyrocopter can boosts the growth of the gyrocopter market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The global gyrocopter market is segmented into component, end use industry and geography. Gyrocopter market based on component is segmented into rotor, propeller, engine and others. Based on end use industry, the gyrocopter market is classified into aerospace & defense, agriculture, law enforcement, sports & entertainment and others. Gyrocopter market is also segmented on the basis of geographic regions into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. United States has significant market share in gyrocopter market due to the heavy investments in infrastructure followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the one of the fastest growing market in coming years due to growing economies such as China and India.

Some of the major players in global gyrocopter market are Rotorvox, Celier Aviation, AutoGyro, Trixy Aviation, Skyworks, Gyromotion, ELA Aviacion S.L., Celier AVIATION Sp. z o.o, AGN Systems s.r.o. and among others.

