Habeck: Staff decisions only after negotiations

Berlin (dpa) – If the Greens participate in the government, they do not want to decide on their composition until after the coalition negotiations.

Party leader Robert Habeck made it clear on Tuesday before a meeting of the parliamentary group that “of course at the end of such a process on content and personnel – the whole picture – the party would decide on a congress party or member survey “. For the moment, the question of who will assume the post of vice-chancellor is “totally irrelevant”. “We don’t even have a chancellor.”

Habeck, however, confirmed that he had already reached an agreement with his co-chair, former candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock, on all issues relevant for the upcoming negotiations. In a joint press conference with Baerbock on Monday, when asked who would take on the post of vice-chancellor, he said: “Suppose we are completely sorted.” But we don’t want to “put it on the market” now.

The “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (online) reported shortly after the two had long ago agreed on Habeck as vice-chancellor in the event of a bad election result. The information from party circles was confirmed to the German press agency.

In a three-party alliance, the two smaller coalition partners would provide a vice-chancellor. If Habeck took over this post, it would mean a change of role: the number one of the electoral campaign would then only be the number two and vice versa.

Trittin: The party decides

Habeck’s announcement sparked discontent on the left wing of the party. Former environment minister and parliamentary group leader Jürgen Trittin warned against a commitment to job distribution now. This could only be after the negotiations. “It decides the party and not just two people in personal discussions.”

Habeck unexpectedly stepped in for a two-minute statement to cameras on Tuesday after reporting and criticism. He stressed that he would conduct coalition and exploratory talks with Baerbock “in great community, with great unity, with great strength”. The party stands “at 120% of unity” behind Baerbock. Habeck also stressed that “it is not at all appropriate to enter into personnel speculation even before having entered into exploratory talks.”

The Greens fell far short of their expectations in the Bundestag elections on Sunday, with an electoral result of 14.8%. Chancellor candidate Baerbock found himself in third place behind Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Armin Laschet (CDU / CSU). From now on, tripartite alliances with the SPD and the FDP or with the Union and the FDP are called into question.

Green parliamentary group leader Anton Hofreiter expects a so-called traffic light under Chancellor Scholz. “We will of course speak to all Democratic parties,” he said. But it is more likely that “there will be a traffic light at the end”. His party wants to participate in a government that is “not a government of the lowest common denominator”. In the current week, the Greens and the FDP want to talk to each other. After that, the SPD wants to talk to representatives of both sides.

The new Greens group has 118 members. This is 51 more than in the previous legislature. The leaders of the green parliamentary groups Katrin Göring-Eckardt and Hofreiter remain in office for the moment. This is what provides for the provisional rules of procedure that the new parliamentary group intends to give itself at its constitutive meeting Thursday (10 am), as declared the first parliamentary director general Britta Haßelmann. She herself should therefore initially remain in office on a provisional basis. A possible new appointment at the head of the parliamentary group must be decided at a later date, when there is more clarity on a possible participation of the Greens in the government.