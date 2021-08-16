Hacker returns hundreds of millions

The biggest crypto theft continues to make international news. In fact, a company specializing in cryptocurrency transfers, Poly Network, was the victim of a record theft of virtual currencies estimated at $ 611 million by experts. The company released the information on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, highlighting that this is the largest amount hacked in the history of decentralized finance.

“We want to get in touch with you”

Faced with this situation, the company begged the hacker to return the stolen sum, since it comes from various users and members of the crypto community. “Dear hacker … we want to contact you and urge you to return the assets you have hacked,” Poly Network wrote in a letter to the hacker and posted it on Twitter. After several days of negotiations, the latter returned almost all the funds he had stolen. It was during this weekend that he returned the pirated sum of money. The hacker named MrWhiteHat gave the reasons why he stole these cryptocurrencies and why he did not hesitate to return them.

$ 33.4 million missing

“This has always been the plan. I’m not very interested in money. I realize it hurts to be attacked, but there is a lesson to be learned from this robbery for them, right? »He indicated. Note that MrWhiteHat had taken various types of cryptocurrencies, including Polygon tokens, BinanceCoin, and Ethereum. In addition, it did not return the full amount, since 33.4 million dollars are still missing. As a reminder, the hacker had managed to hack this sum after a security breach in the Poly Network system. It has since been corrected by following your instructions.

In recent days, #PolyNetwork has received unprecedented attention and has been the subject of questions and doubts.

