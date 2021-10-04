Haiti | UN Security Council gives up with postponing the elections

(United Nations) On Monday, a majority of the members of the Security Council de facto approved a postponement of the elections in Haiti, which should take place in the second half of 2022 at the latest, according to the UN representative in that country.

Referring to the agreement reached between the Haitian parties on September 11th, Helen La Lime stressed during a council meeting that she intended to set up a new provisional electoral council and involve the diaspora in the political process.

“It also provides for elections to be held in the second half of 2022 at the latest,” said the UN representative.

The President of Haiti, who was assassinated in July, Jovenel Moïse, was led by decree for more than a year and a half in a country without a parliament because no timely vote was held.

At the end of September, the Haitian authorities announced the postponement of the presidential and parliamentary elections and the constitutional referendum planned for November to January.

In addition to the assassination of its president, Haiti was hit by an earthquake in mid-August and recently had to take in thousands of Haitian migrants, most of whom were expelled from the United States.

Despite this unfavorable situation, Helen La Lime, a former American ambassador, referred to positive points such as the “broad national consensus on the need for reform of the Haitian Constitution of 1987, a charter widely seen as contributing to recurrent political and institutional instability” . .

On behalf of Russia, UN Deputy Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy lamented “the lack of stable authority” in Haiti, called for “an efficient judiciary” and said he was “appalled” to see the countries in extreme poverty.

American UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield was detained by the Russian diplomat, who said he did not understand the American desire to bring migrants back to Haiti at such a complicated time.

“The United States supports an inclusive and patient process and paves the way for democracy through free and fair elections as soon as conditions permit,” she said.

“Government agencies must act quickly to restore the country’s democratic institutions,” added the diplomat, calling on all Haitian components to work together to “return to democratic governance.”

Contrary to the patience Washington advocated, China, which regretted the postponement of the constitutional referendum and also criticized the “trampled rights” of the Haitians sent home, said that “the political transition must be urgently pursued”.

After a long deployment of peacekeeping troops there, the UN in Haiti has only had a political support mission (called Binuh) with around 1,200 people since the end of 2019, whose mandate expires on October 15.