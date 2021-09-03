Halal Cosmetics Market Size, Sales, Price, Analysis, Recent Trends, Regional Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Halal Cosmetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 74.7 Billion in 2020. The global halal cosmetics market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Halal cosmetics refer to beauty and personal care products manufactured in compliance with the Islamic Shariah law. These products are processed, stored and produced by using utensils, equipment, and machinery that have been adequately cleaned. To gain halal certification, manufacturers have to ensure that the offered skin care and hair care products do not contain human-based parts or materials. Other than this, these cosmetics are not tested on animals and have to be free from ingredients that are harmful for human consumption such as mercury, lead and hydroquinone. Although they have remained as a niche product category for years, these cosmetics have now gained immense popularity worldwide owing to the assurance of high-quality and cruelty-free products.

Market Trends:

Over the last few years, halal cosmetics have witnessed an escalation in their demand on account of improved socioeconomic conditions and increasing awareness among Muslim consumers, particularly the younger generations. Apart from this, these beauty products are also gaining popularity amongst non-Muslim consumers on account of increasing demand for sustainable and ethical beauty products. Moreover, the urban male consumers now account for a significant share of the personal care products market as they have become more conscious about their appearance. This trend has prompted the manufacturers to introduce high-quality male grooming products. Apart from this, manufacturers in the halal beauty products market are adopting innovative marketing strategies to expand their consumer base.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Amara Cosmetics

Pure Halal Beauty

SAAF International

Sampure Minerals

Inika Cosmetics

Martha Tilar Group

One Pure

Ivy Beauty

MMA Biolab

The Halal Cosmetics company

Clara International

INGLOT

Jataine

Le Wangi De Wangi

Halal Cosmetics Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Personal Care Products

Skin Care

Hair Care

Fragrances

Color Cosmetics

Face

Eyes

Lips

Nails

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

