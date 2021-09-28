Harbarth: Mishaps do not always distort the choice

Berlin (dpa) – According to the President of the Federal Constitutional Court, Stephan Harbarth, the misadventures in Berlin on Sunday do not necessarily jeopardize the outcome of the federal election.

The state is obligated to its citizens “to organize and hold federal elections as smoothly and error-free as possible,” Harbarth told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”. This includes the provision of ballot boxes and ballots. However, not all deficiencies invalidate the election.

Even if the legal composition of the Bundestag were to be affected, an election does not necessarily have to be repeated, Harbarth explained. “In principle, the following applies: the interest in maintaining an elected representative body must be balanced against the effects of electoral error.”

OSCE notes incidents

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) election observers also recorded the incidents on election Sunday in Berlin. “We have learned about the problems in the Berlin polling stations,” Latvian political scientist Lolita Cigane told the Germany Editorial Network (RND). She heads the OSCE expert team which observed the federal elections in Germany.

“But we cannot draw any conclusions for the all-German election from the individual incidents at the polling stations because we did not observe all the polling stations,” Cigane said. “But of course we took them out and also watched what the press reported.” There was a very high level of interest in voting in the capital. At the same time, there was a second big event in the city with the marathon.

Vote after the close of polling stations

In the capital, where legislative elections were combined with elections for the House of Representatives, district parliaments and a referendum, voters had to wait outside or at polling stations on Sunday to cross in some cases well after 18 time. In some places the ballots were missing. According to the regional election official, a contestation of the election would only be possible after the establishment of the official final result on October 14.

The OSCE election observation team was in Berlin with four experts. They focused on areas such as election campaigns, postal voting and campaign finance. In about a month, the OSCE will release its report on the German federal elections, as reported by the RND.

Cigane said that before the elections it had become evident that there was a high level of confidence in the electoral system in Germany, both from those involved in the process and from citizens.