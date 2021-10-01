Harris after student statement on Israel under fire

Washington (AP) – US Vice President Kamala Harris has come under pressure over her reaction to a student’s statements about Israel. Videos show Harris visiting a university in the US state of Virginia mid-week to discuss suffrage.

In this context, a student spoke of the pro-Palestinian protests and said: “But only a few days ago funds were approved to continue supporting Israel, which hurts my heart because it is about ‘ethnic genocide and displacement. Regarding US financial support, she said America is short of money for medical care or affordable housing.

“I’m glad you did that,” Harris replied as the student brought up the subject. She went on to say, “The point is, your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth cannot be suppressed.” Harris then came under massive criticism for not correcting the student.

According to media reports, Harris’s office contacted Jewish organizations. “We are delighted that Vice President Harris’ senior executives have contacted us today to confirm what we already know: her ‘commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering’ and she” fits the characterization of Israel by the (…) The student does not agree at all “, explained the organization Democratic Majority for Israel.

“I am glad that she has confirmed that she (…) knows that the claim that Israel is committing ‘ethnic genocide’ is obviously false,” said civil rights organization leader ADL. , Jonathan Greenblatt. What the student said was “hateful” and “wrong,” Greenblatt said. “The vice president does not agree with the student’s characterization of Israel,” Harris spokeswoman Symone Sanders quoted in media reports.