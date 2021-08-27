Hartz IV beneficiaries expected to receive three more euros in 2022 | Free press

449 euros instead of 446 euros will be available for single Hartz IV recipients from next year. The government would agree on this point.

Berlin (dpa) – Hartz IV beneficiaries are expected to receive an additional three euros per month from next year. According to information from the German Press Agency, the government is planning an increase from 446 to 449 euros per month for single people. The Pioneer portal first talked about it.

The basic security rate for partners and spouses is to increase from 3 to 404 euros. For children between 14 and 17 years old, there will be 376 euros, also 3 euros more than before. The price for 6 to 13 year olds and 0 to 5 year olds is increased by two euros each (311 and 285 euros). For 18-24 year olds in the parental home and adults in an institution, the price increases according to the plans from 357 to 360 euros. The additional costs are estimated at 190 million euros for the coming year.

The planned increase follows the parameters specified by the legislator, with 70 percent of the change being the relevant determined prices and 30 percent of the change in wages being included in the calculation.