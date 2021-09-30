Havana reopens its beaches, but with a mask requirement

Unfortunately, your browser does not support videos

(Havana) Havana authorities on Wednesday announced the reopening of beaches and swimming pools, as well as the Malecon, the famous coastal boulevard, after nine months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 10:46 am

“It is authorized to settle on the Malecon and always observe the sanitary measures to prevent infection with the coronavirus, as well as to open the beaches and swimming pools, the latter with 50% of their capacity,” says the official magazine Tribuna de La Habana, citing the governor of the capital Reynaldo Garcia Zapata.

The Malecon, a beach boulevard lined with colorful colonial buildings, is usually the meeting place for all Havanese who enjoy jogging, fishing or sitting there at night with friends, activities that have been banned since January in January due to the pandemic.

“In swimming pools as well as in beach areas, wearing a mask is compulsory, except when swimming,” said the newspaper.

“Physical exercises on public roads and in sports halls” are also authorized.

Last Friday eight of Cuban’s 15 provinces reopened restaurants, bars and other public places with limited seating, a relief for Cubans after nine long months of closure.

The authorities have also announced the opening of the borders to international tourism from November 15, as well as the gradual opening of schools between October and November.

According to the Tribuna de La Habana, this opening was decided “given the continued decline in confirmed cases of the disease over the past eight weeks and the progress of the vaccination campaign”, particularly in Havana, where more than 70% of the population now live according to official figures.

Cuba has so far recorded 872,425 cases, including 7,378 deaths in a population of 11.2 million, but the number of daily cases is now falling.

With three locally developed but WHO-unrecognized vaccines, 5.1 million Cubans, or 45.6% of the population, are fully vaccinated with the aim of exceeding 90% by November.