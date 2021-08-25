He predicts the end of the Putin regime | Navalny describes the “psychological violence” of Russian prison camps

He predicts the end of the Putin regime | Navalny describes the “psychological violence” of Russian prison camps

(Washington) Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, in an interview with the New York Times on Wednesday, described his detention conditions as “psychological violence” worthy of a “Chinese labor camp”, the first since his jail in January 2021.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021 at 3:12 pm

“Imagine something like a Chinese labor camp where everyone is walking in a row and there are cameras everywhere. The control is constant and there is a culture of denunciation, ”said the 45-year-old ex-lawyer in a 54-page handwritten exchange.

PHOTO DIMITAR DILKOFF, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE ARCHIVE

Alexei Navalny was detained in February in a high-security penal colony in Pokrov, about 100 kilometers east of Moscow, where he is expected to serve a prison sentence of 2.5 years.

He describes the course of his days, which in his opinion were mainly devoted to watching Russian state television or propaganda films. “We have to sit in a chair and watch TV […] “Reading, writing or doing anything else” is forbidden.

“Everything is organized in such a way that I am controlled as well as possible at every hour of the day,” he says, denouncing “psychological violence”.

PHOTO DIMITAR DILKOFF, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE ARCHIVE

Alexei Navalny was detained in February in a high-security penal colony in Pokrov, about 100 kilometers east of Moscow, where he is expected to serve a prison sentence of 2.5 years. We see the Orthodox Church in prison above the summit.

During his first few weeks in prison, the guards woke him up several times during the night, he says.

Now I understand why sleep deprivation is one of the Secret Service’s most popular torture methods […] It leaves no trace and is unbearable.

Excerpt from a 54-page manuscript by Alexei Navalny

He also describes his incarceration in lighter terms, confident that he has not been attacked or threatened by his fellow inmates with whom he sometimes cooks. “It’s fun,” he describes.

PHOTO PAVEL GOLOWKIN, ARCHIVELY RELATED PRESS

This photo from April 23, 2015 shows the Russian opponent Alexei Navalny and his wife Julia before a court hearing in Moscow.

The New York Times describes him as “optimistic” despite the circumstances, especially with regard to the political situation in Russia.

“Putin is an accident in history”

“Putin’s regime is an accident in history, it is not inevitable,” he wrote, considering that the appointment of then Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in 1999 as interim president of Boris Yeltsin was a “mistake” that should be corrected “sooner” or later”.

And Russia will take a path of democratic and European development. Simply because that’s what people want.

Excerpt from a 54-page manuscript by Alexei Navalny

He also criticized European and US sanctions against Russia, which he said hurt ordinary Russians, reports the New York Times.

Alexei Navalny was detained in February in a high-security penal colony in Pokrov, about 100 kilometers east of Moscow, where he is expected to serve a prison sentence of 2.5 years.

He was convicted in 2014 of a fraud case that he and many Western capitals and NGOs denounce as political.