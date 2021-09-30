He wants to raise an army | Washington warns Bosnian Serb separatist leaders

He wants to raise an army | Washington warns Bosnian Serb separatist leaders

(Sarajevo) Washington on Thursday warned Serbian leader Milorad Dodik who regularly threatens secession from Bosnian-Serb unity and reaffirms the United States’ “firm commitment” to the country’s territorial integrity in the Balkans.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 11:05 am

Serbian member of the Bosnian College Presidency, Milorad Dodik, spoke with the United States Envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, three days after the announcement that a Bosnian Serb army would be set up in “a few months”.

Dayton Peace Accords

“Threats of secession and a rollback in the reform of state institutions” contradict the Dayton (USA) peace agreement, which ended the intercommunal war in Bosnia (1992-95, 100,000 dead), the US state’s deputy state secretary said Dodik loudly with a tweet from the US embassy in Sarajevo.

They “offer only isolation and economic despair to the citizens of the Republika Srpska (RS),” the unity of the Bosnian Serbs, he added.

Mr. Escobar “reaffirmed the United States’ firm commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina”.

The Dayton Peace Accords also enshrined the country’s division into two entities, one Serbian and one Croatian-Muslim, linked by central institutions.

These institutions have been strengthened over the years through reforms in the international community, particularly in Western countries.

But Milorad Dodik denies them, especially the army and the judiciary, and often points out the possibility of independence for Serbian unity. He has just announced that in “a few months” an army will be formed especially for the RS to challenge the country’s joint army.

He claims that Bosnia is an “experiment” by the international community and an “impossible country”.

Eleven years after the conflict, the joint armed forces with 10,000 soldiers and civilians were set up in 2006. This reform, which was also accepted by Serbia’s political representatives at the time, is considered to be crucial for the country’s territorial integrity.