Heading into SpaceX, the 2022 European rocket is already outdated

Rich Elon Musk’s company is visibly shaking everything within the structures that operate in the space sector around the world. According to information reported by the media, the rocket manufacturer Ariane is in the process of making adjustments for the activities of the Californian nugget. Compared to the performance of SpaceX devices, the Ariane 6 rocket would already be out of date.

80 million euros for the launch

The cost of launching this rocket is estimated at 80 million euros per satellite while Elon Musk’s company offers much less for its rockets. The launch of the European manufacturer’s rocket is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022 by the Ariane group, while SpaceX is already bringing its first tourists to space. At the moment, the reignited engine of the Vinci upper stage of the Ariane 6 rocket is still in production.

According to the ArianeGroup spokesperson, production will also be transferred from the French plant in Vernon (Eure) to the German plant in Ottobrunn (Bavaria). “This decision has nothing to do with the voluntary departure plan, it is a consequence of the Franco-German agreement concluded in July,” he said.

Several hundred jobs will soon be eliminated at Ariane

Note that as part of the readjustments, the European company is seriously considering reducing its workforce. A total of 600 jobs will be eliminated. Remember that during this time, Elon Musk continues his space revolution with his commercial flights. On September 15, the first four space tourists returned to Earth after three days orbiting our planet.