Heads of government congratulate Scholz on his election

Copenhagen / Madrid / Warsaw / Washington (dpa) – The Danish and Swedish heads of government, Mette Frederiksen and Stefan Löfven, congratulated their social democratic colleague Olaf Scholz (SPD) on the result of the parliamentary elections.

The Social Democrats are now the most powerful force in Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark, Frederiksen wrote on Facebook. Löfven announced on Twitter: “I am delighted to congratulate Olaf Scholz and the SPD on the results of the German election.” Sweden and Germany have close ties which will be further strengthened. “!

The likely next Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre – also a social democrat – had already left Scholz a greeting on Twitter on Sunday evening. “Congratulations from Norway! He had also written in German. His Social Democratic Labor Party won parliamentary elections in Norway two weeks ago and is currently in exploratory talks on a future governing coalition.

Congratulations from Spain

The head of the Spanish socialist government Pedro Sánchez congratulated the SPD chancellor candidate for the “excellent results” in the federal elections. Spain and Germany would continue to work for a strong Europe and a just and green reconstruction where no one is left behind, Sánchez wrote on Twitter.

Poland relies on the FDP

From the point of view of the Polish ambassador in Berlin, a possible participation of the FDP in the new federal government could have a positive effect on German-Polish relations. It all comes down to a tripartite coalition with the Greens and the FDP, Andrzej Przylebski told the PAP news agency on Monday. “The FDP will tip the scales, and that’s great news for us.” FDP foreign ministers have always been good to Poland, said Przylebski and referred to the example of Hans-Dietrich Genscher.

According to the Ambassador, from the Polish point of view, it does not matter whether the new federal government is led by the SPD or the CDU. “As far as the SPD is concerned, there is a fear of being too empathetic towards Russia, but this concerns the party leadership more than Scholz. And he won this election for the SPD, ”said Przylebski. The Greens are more cautious of Russia, which is helpful for Poland.

Biden: the SPD is “stable”

In a first reaction to the German election results, US President Joe Biden spontaneously attributed great reliability to the SPD. Reporters told him about the German election results Sunday afternoon (local time) when he returned to the White House in Washington after the weekend. At first, Biden said he had yet to see the results. When then informed that the SPD had a slight lead, Biden said, “Thunderstorm… you are consistent.”

Letta: social democratic future

Former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta sees the SPD’s victory in the federal elections as the signal for a social democratic future after the Corona period. “The way out of the pandemic is on the left,” said the leader of the Partito Democratico social-democrat in an interview with the daily “La Repubblica”. “This is an overwhelming result and a very important confirmation in political culture: values ​​such as solidarity, the right to work, respect for social justice and the reduction of inequalities have prevailed.”

Letta, who was Prime Minister in Rome from 2013 to 2014, sees the German election results as a clear signal for Europe. “It strengthens Europe and the European idea,” he said on the TG3 TV show.