Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Competitive Analysis: Health Catalyst, Intersystems Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, MEDITECH

Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market research report assists the business in every sphere of trade to easily take the unmatched decisions, tackle the toughest business questions, and diminish the risk of failure. The competitive analysis performed in this market report puts forth the moves of the key players in the industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and recent acquisitions.

Some of the prominent players operating in the health information exchange market include:

Cerner Corporation (US),

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US),

Health Catalyst (US),

Intersystems Corporation (US),

Epic Systems Corporation (US),

MEDITECH (US).

The global health information exchange market is expected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.2%.

Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market research report aids accomplish the needs of businesses for which it analyses the market from top to bottom by considering plentiful parameters. A strong research methodology used here consists of data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market timeline analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis.

Growth in this market can be attributed to factors such as the growing need to curtail healthcare costs, focus on patient-centric care delivery, growing adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions, government initiatives for enhancing patient care and safety, government funding for healthcare interoperability. However, data privacy concerns, need for significant investments in infrastructure development and high cost of deployment, lack of true interoperable solutions are expected to hinder the market growth.

“Global health information exchange market projected to grow at CAGR of 12.2%” Growth in this market can be attributed to factors such as the growing need to curtail healthcare costs, focus on patient-centric care delivery, growing adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions, government initiatives for enhancing patient care and safety, government funding for healthcare interoperability. However, data privacy concerns, need for significant investments in infrastructure development and high cost of deployment, lack of true interoperable solutions are expected to hinder the market growth.

“The private HIE segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.”

Based on the setup type, the health information exchange market is segmented into public and private HIE. The private HIE segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share and high growth can be attributed to the various advantages it offers as compared to public HIEs, such as additional functionalities and strong technical support.

“The hybrid model is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Based on the implementation model, the health information exchange market is segmented into centralized/consolidated model, federated/decentralized, hybrid models. The hybrid model segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth can be attributed to the various advantages it offers as such as controlled flow of data and support to diverse communities, cost-effective database solution and is often the only choice for cost-constrained organizations.

“The directed exchange segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period’”

Based on the type, the health information exchange market is segmented into directed(push HIE), query-based (pull-HIE), consumer-mediated exchange solutions. The directed (push HIE) exchange segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to advantages like directed exchange prevents redundant collection of information from the patient, wasted visits, medication errors, and duplication of tests.

“The web portal development application segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period”

Based on application, the HIE market is categorized into internal interfacing, workflow management, secure messaging, web portal development, patient safety, and others (personal health records and chronic disease management). The web portal development application segment is expected to is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020 The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing number of physicians opting for electronic medical records which will lead to the increased demand for web-based portals for retrieving patient information.

“The portal-centric solution segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period”

Based on the solution, the market is divided into portal-centric, messaging-centric, and platform-centric solutions. Portal-centric solution is expected to account for the largest share of the global health information exchange market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages such as access to real-time information, faster data sharing, assisting in smooth operations, and ease of evaluating risks.

“The healthcare provider segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period’”

Based on end users, the market is divided into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and pharmacies .Healthcare providers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global health information exchange market in 2020. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the growing focus of providers on patient satisfaction and quality of care delivered, government initiatives and incentives programs, and growing need to improve the affordability and accessibility of healthcare services.

“North America regional segment to account for the largest market share of the health information exchange market”

Geographically, the health information exchange market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest regional market for health information exchange systems, followed by Europe. The largest share of the North American market can be attributed to the significant growth in hospital expenditure, government initiatives to improve patient care and patient safety, the high adoption of HCIT technologies, and the need to reduce healthcare costs.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation: C-level – 27%, Director-level – 18%, and Others – 55%

By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, Latin America – 8%, and Middle East – 2%

A key focus of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Health Information Exchange Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Report

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Methodology Steps

Figure 2 Research Methodology: Health Information Exchange Market

Figure 3 Research Design

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

Figure 5 Primary Sources

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

Figure 6 Research Methodology: Hypothesis Building

Figure 7 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 8 Adoption-Based Market Size Estimation: Health Information Exchange Market

2.4 Market Data Estimation And Triangulation

Figure 9 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Covid-19-Specific Assumptions

2.7 Risk Assessment

Table 1 Risk Assessment: Health Information Exchange Market

3 Executive Summary

Figure 10 Health Information Exchange Market, By Setup Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Health Information Exchange Market, By Implementation Model, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Health Information Exchange Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Health Information Exchange Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Health Information Exchange Market, By Solution, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 15 Health Information Exchange Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 16 Geographical Snapshot Of The Health Information Exchange Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global Health Information Exchange Market Overview

Figure 17 Emphasis On Cost Control Is Expected To Drive The Health Information Exchange Market

4.2 North America: Health Information Exchange Market, By Setup Type, 2019

Figure 18 Private Hie Accounted For The Largest Share Of The North American Health Information Exchange Market In 2019

4.3 Health Information Exchange Market, By Implementation Model

Figure 19 Hybrid Models Accounted For The Largest Market Share In 2020

4.4 Health Information Exchange Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 20 Asia Pacific To Witness The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 21 Health Information Exchange Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Government Support For The Adoption Of Emr Solutions

5.2.1.2 Growing Focus On Patient-Centric Care Delivery

5.2.1.3 Need To Curtail Healthcare Costs

5.2.1.4 Government Initiatives For Enhancing Patient Safety And Care

5.2.1.5 Government Funding For Healthcare Interoperability

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Need For Significant Investments In Infrastructure Development And High Cost Of Deployment

5.2.2.2 Lack Of True Interoperability Solutions

5.2.2.3 Use Of Outdated Legacy Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure In Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Privacy Concerns

5.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Health Information Exchange Market

Figure 22 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Health Information Exchange Market

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

Figure 23 Health Information Exchange Market: Ecosystem

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Rules & Regulations

5.6.1 Cms Interoperability And Patient Access Final Rule

5.6.2 Cms Interoperability And Prior Authorization Proposed Rule

5.6.3 Office Of The National Coordinator For Health Information Technology’s (Onc) 21st Century Cures Act Final Rule

5.6.4 General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Case Studies

5.8.1 Wirral University Teaching Hospital Nhs Foundation Trust (Uk)

5.8.2 Rush Health (Us)

6 Health Information Exchange Market, By Setup Type

6.1 Introduction

Table 2 Health Information Exchange Market, By Setup Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Private Hie

6.2.1 Private Hie Segment Commanded The Largest Share Of The Health Information Exchange Market

Table 3 Private Hie Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Public Hie

6.3.1 Government Funding To Support The Growth Of The Public Hie Market

Table 4 Public Hie Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7 Health Information Exchange Market, By Implementation Model

7.1 Introduction

Table 5 Health Information Exchange Market, By Implementation Model, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Hybrid Models

7.2.1 Hybrid Models Commanded The Largest Share Of The Health Information Exchange Market

Table 6 Health Information Exchange Market For Hybrid Models, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Centralized Models

7.3.1 Privacy And Security Concerns Are The Major Factors Hindering The Adoption Of Centralized Hie Models

Table 7 Health Information Exchange Market For Centralized Models, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4 Decentralized/Federated Models

7.4.1 Benefits Such As Real-Time Updated Data Availability And Increased Security Are Driving The Adoption Of Decentralized Hie Models

Table 8 Health Information Exchange Market For Decentralized/Federated Models, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Health Information Exchange Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

Table 9 Health Information Exchange Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Directed Exchange

8.2.1 Directed Exchange Segment Commanded The Largest Share Of The Health Information Exchange Market

Table 10 Directed Exchange Hie Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Query-Based Exchange

8.3.1 Query-Based Exchange Segment To Register The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

Table 11 Query-Based Hie Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.4 Consumer-Mediated Exchange

8.4.1 Growing Patient-Physician Interaction To Drive The Popularity Of Consumer-Mediated Exchange Solutions

Table 12 Consumer-Mediated Hie Market, By Region,2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9 Health Information Exchange Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

Table 13 Health Information Exchange Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 Web Portal Development

9.2.1 Web Portal Development Applications To Command The Largest Share Of The Health Information Exchange Market

Table 14 Health Information Exchange Market For Web Portal Development Applications, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Workflow Management

9.3.1 Better Decision-Making For Enhanced Patient Care To Drive The Market For Workflow Management Applications

Table 15 Health Information Exchange Market For Workflow Management Applications, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4 Secure Messaging

9.4.1 Ability To Provide Secure Communication Within And Outside The Care Network Is A Major Factor Driving The Adoption Of Dsm Among Providers And Payers

Table 16 Health Information Exchange Market For Secure Messaging Applications, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5 Internal Interfacing

9.5.1 Internal Interfacing Segment To Register The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

Table 17 Health Information Exchange Market For Internal Interfacing Applications, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.6 Other Applications

Table 18 Health Information Exchange Market For Other Applications, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10 Health Information Exchange Market, By Solution

10.1 Introduction

Table 19 Health Information Exchange Market, By Solution, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.2 Portal-Centric Solutions

10.2.1 Portal-Centric Solutions To Dominate The Health Information Exchange Market During The Forecast Period

Table 20 Health Information Exchange Market For Portal-Centric Solutions, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3 Messaging-Centric Solutions

10.3.1 High Performance And Reliability Of Messaging-Centric Solutions To Drive Market Growth

Table 21 Health Information Exchange Market For Messaging-Centric Solutions, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4 Platform-Centric Solutions

10.4.1 Platform-Centric Solutions To Register The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

Table 22 Health Information Exchange Market For Platform-Centric Solutions, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11 Health Information Exchange Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

Table 23 Health Information Exchange Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.2 Healthcare Providers

11.2.1 Healthcare Providers Commanded The Largest Share Of The Health Information Exchange Market

Table 24 Health Information Exchange Market For Healthcare Providers, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.3 Healthcare Payers

11.3.1 Effective Management Of Patient Health Records And Claims Processing And Reimbursement Tasks To Drive The Adoption Of Hie By Healthcare Payers

Table 25 Health Information Exchange Market For Healthcare Payers, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.4 Pharmacies

11.4.1 Focus On Providing Individualized Care And Support To Patients To Drive The Adoption Of Hie Among Pharmacies

Table 26 Health Information Exchange Market For Pharmacies, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

12 Health Information Exchange Market, By Region

Read More…………………

