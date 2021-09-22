Health Information Exchange Market By Solution Type,By Implementation Model,By Application,By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2028

Global Health Information Exchange Market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 which is expected to reach 3.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 11.8% from 2020-2027.

Health information exchange (HIE) is the mobilization of healthcare information electronically, across organizations within a region, community/hospital system. The HIE comprises the digital storage of health-related information amidst the different bodies according to nationally recognized standards. HIE directs to ease the access & recovery of clinical data to provide safer, effective, efficient, patient -centered care.

Key Players

Some key players of the market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Orion Health, Optum Inc., NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC, Medicity, Inc., Infor, Inc, Epic Corporation Inc., Conifer Health Solutions, Open Text Corporation, Cerner Corporation, etc.

Regional Analysis

Global Health Information Exchange Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America region held the largest market share of overall health information exchange market. Due to the high awareness pertaining to the hospital information exchange systems, the ongoing government initiatives and the presence of prominent players domiciled in this region. Also, the APAC region is anticipated to witness lucrative growth opportunities in the future, due to the rise in patient population, which necessitates improved information systems for effective data management & the increase in healthcare expenditure in the emerging economies, including China &India.

Market Segmentation

By Exchange Set Up

Private HIE

Public HIE

By Solution Type

Portal-Centric

Platform-Centric

Messaging-Centric

By Implementation Model

Centralized

Decentralized

Hybrid

By Application

Web Portal Development

Internal Interfacing

Workflow Management

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

